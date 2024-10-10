Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Watch live as Hurricane Milton sweeps across Florida on Thursday (10 October) as Tampa is hit by flash floods and “catastrophic” winds.

The hurricane made landfall as a Category 3 storm early Wednesday night near Sarasota County’s Siesta Key, bringing destructive tornadoes, 28ft waves, strong winds, heavy rainfall, and storm surge across multiple areas.

The National Weather Service generated 111 tornado warnings, breaking a 2017 record.

More than 2.4 million customers were without power across the Sunshine State, according to outage tracker PowerOutage.US.

While Milton’s intensity continues to fluctuate, weakening to a Category 2 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center predicts it will be “one of the most destructive hurricanes on record for west-central Florida”.