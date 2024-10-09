Watch live view of Tampa as Florida braces for ‘catastrophic’ Hurricane Milton

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Watch a live view of Tampa on Wednesday (9 October) as Florida braces for “catastrophic” Hurricane Milton.

Millions of residents are racing to evacuate as the Category 5 storm approaches landfall on the state’s western coast.

The storm, which currently has sustained wind speeds of 160mph, is predicted to make landfall on Wednesday evening or in the early hours of Thursday morning.

President Joe Biden warned that evacuation orders for Floridians were a matter of “life and death”, while the National Hurricane Center warned Milton could be “one of the most destructive hurricanes on record for west-central Florida.”

Governor Ron DeSantis warned Floridians that “time is running out” for them to evacuate.

“You may have a window where it may be safe, but you may not,” he said. “So, use today as your day to finalise and execute the plan that is going to protect you and your family.”