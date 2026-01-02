New Year weight-loss resolutions spark doctor warning over fake online jabs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Doctors have sounded the alarm over fake weight loss jabs that can cause “serious damage” as one in ten Britons admit they would buy the drug on social media.

Those hoping to lose weight as a new year’s resolution “shouldn’t be tempted by quick fixes advertised online”, Dr Claire Fuller, national medical director at NHS England stressed.

Raising her concerns about unverified sellers and individuals promoting weight-loss injections or diet aids on social media, she explained many of these sellers are offering medicines without any clinical oversight, medical checks or follow-up care.

“The lack of supervision can put people’s health at serious risk, and there may also be concerns about the quality or authenticity of the products on offer,” she added.

“Weight-loss drugs are powerful medicines and can have serious side effects, which is why they must only be prescribed by an appropriately trained healthcare professional.”

A poll of 2,161 adults found 9 per cent they would buy weight loss jabs through social media platforms (Alamy/PA)

It comes as a survey revealed almost one in ten people in Britain would buy weight-loss drugs from platforms such as Facebook and TikTok if they could not get a prescription from their doctor or pharmacy.

The poll of 2,161 adults, conducted by Ipsos found 26 per cent would only use weight-loss jabs if they were prescribed by their doctor while 16 per cent would only take them if obtained from a pharmacy either in-person or online.

However, 9 per cent said they would buy them through social media platforms while 5 per cent said they would buy them online, from a retailer who is not a registered manufacturer or pharmacy.

Some 4 per cent told the polling company they would obtain the jabs through friends or family who were on the drugs.

It comes amid the rapid rise of weight-loss medication in the UK – with around 1.5 million people, 4 per cent of households, currently using them.

Weight loss jab Mounjaro tripled in price to more than £300 in 2025 prompting many users to seek cheaper alternatives.

But some of these alternatives sold on social media and by fraudulent online pharmacies are fake or use unapproved ingredients.

One example is a product called Retatrutide, or “Reta”, which can mimic three different hormones to help weight loss. It is not yet approved for human use and is still undergoing clinical trials, but The Independent uncovered dozens of accounts on TikTok, Instagram, and X purporting to sell it.

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, urged people to avoid buying weight-loss products, including GLP-1 medicines, from unregulated websites or on social media.

The regulator said that products sold illegally may be fake, contaminated, incorrectly dosed or contain products not listed on packaging which can cause dangerous side effects.

Dr Fuller added: “There has been high demand for these new treatments. The NHS is continuing to explore ways to expand access and offers a wide range of safe and effective weight management support that doesn’t involve injections, helping hundreds of thousands of people lose weight safely and sustainably.

“Anyone accessing weight-loss treatments privately should only do so through an appropriately qualified and experienced healthcare professional, who can explain the benefits and risks.”

Meanwhile, the National Pharmacy Association (NPA), which represents around 6,000 independent community pharmacies, warned that “unscrupulous fake sellers” could seek to cash in on people’s new year resolutions.

NPA chairman Olivier Picard said: “We expect a surge in the number of patients looking to start weight management treatments in the new year, as our analysis shows.

“However, there is a risk of criminals trying to take advantage of this, with unscrupulous fake sellers seeking to cash in.

“Not only are unregulated sellers breaking the law, they can cause serious damage to your health.

“With these scams becoming more sophisticated, it is really important that patients wanting to explore starting weight management treatment only go to regulated pharmacies, either online or in person on your high street.”