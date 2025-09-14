Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Health bosses have issued a warning over the use of illicit weight-loss jabs after The Independent uncovered drugs that have not yet been approved for use being offered for sale on social media.

Retatrutide, or “Reta”, is manufactured by Eli Lilly, the pharmaceutical giant behind Mounjaro, which tripled in price in the UK last week, prompting many users to seek out cheaper alternatives.

Retatrutide has been dubbed the “Triple G” of weight-loss drugs because of its unique ability to target mimics three different hormone receptors – GLP-1, glucagon and GIP – which are released after eating and work to reduce appetite, help regulate blood sugar levels and support fat loss. Similar drugs on the market, such as Mounjaro only target two receptors.

The injection is not yet approved for human use and is still undergoing clinical trials, but The Independent has uncovered dozens of accounts on TikTok, Instagram, and X purporting to sell it – despite TikTok and Meta saying such activity is banned on their platforms.

Health bosses from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), which approves and regulates drugs in the UK, and Eli Lilly have warned that such jabs are illegal and could expose users to “dangerous ingredients that can have serious health consequences”.

The regulator has cautioned people to only buy weight-loss jabs from registered pharmacies after a consultation with a qualified doctor or health professional.

open image in gallery Accounts on social media advertise Retatrutide as a weight-loss jab ( TikTok )

Last month, Eli Lilly announced Mounjaro’s price would rise 170 per cent in the UK, following pressure from US President Donald Trump, who said he wanted to bring overseas prices on US drugs into line with US costs.

The move has sparked panic among many who are already taking the popular weight-loss injection, with long-term users on higher doses expected to be forced to shell out more than £100 more each month.

Now, some sellers offering Retatrutide are marketing it as a more affordable alternative to Mounjaro.

One video posted on TikTok seen by The Independent and titled “Are you going stump up for Mounjaro every month or you going to try something else?” featured a seller telling viewers: “Now that Mounjaro costs almost the same as a mortgage payment, what are you going to do? Are you going to stump up the £330 every single month? Maybe you could hire a PT instead or get a meal prep service.

“If only there was another option that was made by the same people, was better in every single way, and cost just a fraction of what Mounjaro does.”

In the comments, the seller directs viewers to a webpage selling what purports to be Retatrutide. Hidden further down the page is a warning stipulating that it is “not for human consumption”.

open image in gallery A screenshot of a warning on a page advertising Retatrutide ( Supplied )

Among dozens of accounts claiming to sell Retatrutide, another told her followers one woman had lost “11 pounds in one week”.

“Price increase to (sic) much dm me for not only a cheaper alternative but better results!!” she wrote.

Another user who falsely claimed to be a “brand ambassador” for a company selling Retatrutide posted that she lost four and a half stone after seven months on Mounjaro and said she switched to Retatrutide after the price hikes.

“Unfortunately, my wellness journey wasn’t over and they hiked the prices up for Mounjaro, which made it completely unaffordable,” she said. “After a lot of research, I found a company that has saved my life.”

In the comments, she directed users to her personal account, which contained links and discount codes to a company purporting to sell Retatrutide from £139.99.

Andy Morling, head of the MHRA Criminal Enforcement Unit, said the regulator was aware of the videos and reiterated that the drug is not yet approved for use anywhere in the world.

He said: “Outside of authorised clinical trials, any products being sold in the UK that claim to contain Retatrutide are likely to be illegal and potentially dangerous.

“Sourcing any medicine from unregulated suppliers significantly increases the risk of getting a product which is either falsified or not approved for use. Products purchased in this way will not meet the MHRA’s strict quality and safety standards, and can expose patients to incorrect dosages or dangerous ingredients that can have serious health consequences.

open image in gallery The drug is maunfactured by Eli Lilly ( Niall Carson/PA Wire )

He said most legitimate weight-loss products were prescription-only medicines, meaning a doctor or other healthcare professional would need to assess a patient's suitability for the treatment and consider any potential risks.

A spokesperson for Eli Lilly said Retatrutide has not been reviewed or approved by any regulatory agency in the world, and so it cannot be sold for human use.

They added: “Any product falsely representing itself as a Lilly investigational product not yet approved by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration), like Retatrutide, may expose patients to potentially serious health risks.

“Lilly aims to take all necessary actions to safeguard public health. We continue to support international educational efforts by joining forces with non-governmental organisations such as the World Health Organisation, World Health Professionals Association and World Customs Organisation, to warn patients and healthcare professionals about the dangers of buying medicines from unregulated outlets.”

TikTok said its guidelines forbid trading, marketing, or providing access to “regulated, prohibited, or high-risk goods and services” and said it had removed the accounts flagged to them by The Independent.

Meta, which owns Instagram and Facebook, said it does not allow the sale of pharmaceutical drugs and removes content about weight-loss products that contain “a miracle claim” and attempts to buy, sell, trade, donate or gift them.

X has been contacted for comment.