Daily weight loss pill achieves main goal in late-stage trial

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An experimental GLP-1 pill has helped overweight adults with type 2 diabetes shed 10.5 per cent of body weight in a late-stage trial.

Eli Lilly confirmed the results on Tuesday after data from an earlier study of the drug in patients without diabetes sent company shares tumbling.

The once-daily pill also helped 75 per cent of patients who received the highest dose of orforglipron lower their A1C level - a measure of blood sugar over time - to at or below 6.5 per cent, Lilly said, which is below the American Diabetes Association's target of less than seven per cent for most adults.

Orforglipron is a small-molecule pill that is easier to manufacture and package than wildly popular injectable drugs for obesity, such as Lilly's Zepbound and Novo Nordisk's rival treatment Wegovy, which are peptide mimics of the appetite-controlling GLP-1 hormone.

Lilly views the pill as a promising alternative to injections that can be made at "extraordinary scale," said Kenneth Custer, president of the cardiometabolic health division for the Indianapolis-based drugmaker.

In the 72-week study of more than 1,600 overweight or obese adults with type 2 diabetes, those who received the 36-milligram highest dose of orforglipron on average shed 10.5 per cent of their weight, or about 23 pounds (10.43 kg), versus 2.2 per cent for those who received a placebo, achieving the main goal of the trial.

open image in gallery Eli Lilly confirmed the results on Tuesday ( Getty )

Patients on the lowest 6 mg dose of the Lilly drug lost 5.5 per cent of their weight.

Custer said overweight and obese patients with type 2 diabetes are typically more resistant to weight loss than those without the condition.

Lilly said it now has the full clinical package needed to start filing for approvals of orforglipron with various regulators after collecting the data from this trial.

When asked if Lilly would consider seeking a priority review voucher, which can cut the FDA's decision time for a new drug application to six months from the standard 10, Custer said, "all options are on the table."

Topline data from orforglipron’s earlier late-stage study in overweight or obese adults without diabetes showed 12.4 per cent average weight loss. Analysts had hoped it would match Wegovy’s 14.9 per cent over 68 weeks from 2021, with some expecting the pill to exceed that.

open image in gallery Zepbound and Wegovy dominate the weight loss market ( AP )

The rate of nausea in the latest trial for high-dose patients was 36.4 per cent, while 23.1 per cent experienced vomiting, compared with 8.4 per cent and 3.8 per cent, respectively, for the placebo group. That was similar to the earlier study's 33.7 per cent nausea and 24 per cent vomiting rates, which contributed to the share selloff.

In the latest results, just over 10 per cent of the high-dose patients dropped out of the trial due to adverse side effects. As with the prior trial, no liver safety issues were seen, Lilly said.

Zepbound and Wegovy dominate the weight loss market that is projected by some analysts to generate U$150 billion a year by the early 2030s.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is reviewing a high-dose oral Wegovy for possible approval this year. Novo says it delivered 15 per cent weight loss in a late-stage trial.

Lilly said the latest trial also showed orforglipron improved heart-risk markers, lowering cholesterol, triglycerides, and blood pressure, across all doses.

Wegovy has been approved to reduce the risk of major heart problems, and Lilly this month released data showing the heart-protective qualities of diabetes treatment Mounjaro, which has the same main ingredient as Zepbound.

Heart disease approvals would greatly enhance the likelihood of insurance coverage for weight-loss drugs.