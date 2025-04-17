Daily weight-loss pill may work as well as Ozempic and could replace injections

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new weight-loss pill taken daily could compete with injections like Ozempic, new research suggests.

Patients, who all were obese and suffered from type 2 diabetes, took orforglipron for nine months as part of a trial, losing an an average of 16lbs.

The results of the study have sparked hopes the pill could treat both obesity and diabetes in the future, if approved by regulators.

Orforglipron can be taken any time of the day without restrictions on food and water intake, Eli Lilly, the company behind the drug, said.

David A Ricks, Eli Lilly chairman and chief executive said: “As a convenient once-daily pill, orforglipron may provide a new option and, if approved, could be readily manufactured and launched at scale for use by people around the world.”

Eli Lilly said it was confident in its ability to launch orforglipron worldwide as they look to treat chronic diseases like type 2 diabetes, which is expected to impact an estimated 760 million adults by 2050.

It is also being studied as a potential treatment for obstructive sleep apnea and hypertension in adults with obesity.

The demand for weight management medications like Mounjaro, Ozempic and Wegovy, have skyrocketed in popularity in the past two years.

Pharmacies in the UK have introduced new strict rules to crack down on those lying about their BMI to access the drug.

And already eye-watering prices – around £200 per month in the UK and $1,000 (£824) in the US – are on the rise.

The drugs are GLP-1 medications, taken as a weekly injection, which help with weight loss and blood sugar management in people who have type 2 diabetes.

GLP-1 drugs increase the levels of incretins (hormones), which are naturally produced by the stomach when you eat.

They work by helping your body to produce more insulin, which also reduces the amount of glucose produced by the liver, and slows down how quickly food is digested. This all helps to lower blood sugar levels and slows down how quickly food is digested. This means you can stay fuller for longer, and therefore eat less.

It has even proven effective at tackling heart failure and alcoholism. In the UK, Mounjaro and Wegovy are prescribed as weight-loss treatments. Ozempic is only licensed as a medicine for type 2 diabetes but is sometimes prescribed off-label as a weight-loss.