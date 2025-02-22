Ozempic being ‘sold by drug dealers alongside Class As’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Drug dealers are selling weight-loss jabs like Ozempic and prescription medication for ADHD alongside Class A drugs like cocaine, an investigation has revealed.

Injection pens of semagludtide, often known under brand names Ozempic and Wegovy, are being offered for sale for £170 by seasoned drug dealers along with illegal party drugs like ketamine and MDMA as demand for the weight-loss drugs surges.

The popular drugs, available on the NHS to treat Type 2 diabetes, were found on a ‘menu’ of substances in text messages seen by The Times.

Other items listed for sale included Ritalin, a stimulant for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and nitrous oxide, which was recently made a class C drug.

Experts fear dealers are cashing in on soaring demand for the weight loss treatment, which can also be purchased privately at pharmacies.

Dr Niall Campbell, a consultant psychiatrist at the Priory in London, said he saw a patient who was offered weight-loss jabs on a ‘menu’ sent by a drug dealer online.

It was the first time he had seen weight loss drugs on such a list, alongside cocaine, MDMA, psychedelics and ketamine.

open image in gallery Weight loss jabs were on a ‘menu’ of substances offered by dealers, an investigation found ( REUTERS )

“Most drug dealers sell benzodiazepines [often used for treating anxiety], now they’re branching out into different prescription medications including ADHD drugs and weight-loss drugs,” he told The Times.

Given the huge demand for weight-loss injections, he said it was a “no brainer” for illegal drug dealers to start supplying them. He said weight-loss drugs could be “leaking” out of pharmacies, and into the hands of dealers.

“It’s not surprising given the enormous popularity of these weight-loss drugs that they’re available on the street,” he added.

“The trouble with weight-loss drugs is that it’s very difficult to get them on the NHS. If your drug dealer can get you cocaine and weed, why wouldn’t they get you this as well? It is in their interests to do so.

“There is a huge shortage of ADHD drugs at the moment, so dealers can charge huge amounts of money. The concern is that people are meant to be given these under medical supervision, and have the side effects monitored.”