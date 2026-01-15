NHS warning over TikTok videos of fake AI doctors endorsing weight loss treatments

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A London hospital trust has issued a warning after AI-generated videos appeared online claiming its doctors are promoting weight loss patches.

The videos, posted on social media platforms such as Facebook and TikTok, show two doctors wearing hospital scrubs applying patches to their stomachs before they appear to lose weight over time.

Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust said the videos “falsely claim a number of our clinicians are using and endorsing these products,” and it was working to get them removed.

In a statement, the trust said: “We are aware of multiple videos circulating on social media, promoting weight loss patches, that falsely claim a number of our clinicians are using and endorsing these products.

“We can confirm these videos are fraudulent, and the people named and pictured are not members of our trust staff.

open image in gallery The videos also contained captions supposedly written by NHS staff promoting the product ( Social Media )

“We are working to get these videos taken down, and encourage people to report them to the social media platform they appear on.”

Speaking to the BBC, Dr Daghni Rajasingam, deputy chief medical officer at the trust, said staff were "actively working" to try and get the videos taken down.

"They are fraudulent and they're misleading. NHS clinicians would never endorse or promote commercial products such as this,” she said.

The doctor urged the public to seek health advice on weight loss from "trusted NHS sources".

"We have to be aware that AI-generated images can be very good," she added.

It is understood that the product being advertised is a “natural herb product”.

open image in gallery Weight loss drugs are increasing in popularity with warnings about buying products from unregistered sellers ( Facebook )

A recent survey found that one in 10 people in Britain say they would buy weight-loss drugs from platforms such as Facebook and TikTok, or from unregistered sellers online, if they could not get a prescription from their doctor or pharmacy.

It comes as health chiefs sounded the alarm over the risks associated with buying products on social media, as pharmacists predict a surge in demand for the medication in the new year.

The poll of 2,161 adults, conducted by Ipsos for the Press Association, found 26 per cent would only use weight-loss jabs if they were prescribed by their doctor, while 16 per cent would only take them if obtained from a pharmacy either in-person or online.

However, 10 per cent said they would buy them through social media platforms (5 per cent) or online from a retailer who is not a registered manufacturer or pharmacy (5 per cent)

open image in gallery The NHS trust are working to get the videos removed ( Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust )

National Pharmacy Association chairman Olivier Picard said: “We expect a surge in the number of patients looking to start weight management treatments in the new year, as our analysis shows.

“However, there is a risk of criminals trying to take advantage of this, with unscrupulous fake sellers seeking to cash in.

“Not only are unregulated sellers breaking the law, they can cause serious damage to your health.

“With these scams becoming more sophisticated, it is really important that patients wanting to explore starting weight management treatment only go to regulated pharmacies, either online or in person on your high street.

“Community pharmacies can provide a patient with the care they need to achieve a sustainable weight loss, through wrap-around support and careful lifestyle changes, where a patient is eligible for treatment.”.