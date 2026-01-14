Sneaky new trend companies are using to target GLP-1 and other weight-loss drug users

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Supermarket shelves across the United States are increasingly featuring meals and snacks emblazoned with "GLP-1 Friendly" labels, a direct response to the growing number of Americans turning to obesity medications like Wegovy and Zepbound for weight loss.

However, unlike the popular drugs themselves, these labels lack regulation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, prompting dieticians to urge consumers to scrutinise ingredient lists and consult experts on their specific nutritional requirements.

"A drug does not educate you on how to eat properly," cautioned Suzy Badaracco, a registered dietician and president of the food trends forecasting firm Culinary Tides. "You’re not magically going to be educated — without a doctor’s help — to eat healthy."

While the nutritional needs of GLP-1 users are not drastically different from the general population, according to Shannon Christen, a dietician and diabetes educator with UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital, the key distinction lies in reduced food intake. GLP-1 drugs suppress appetite, meaning every bite consumed must be packed with nutrients.

Users can expect to eat approximately 50% less than before starting the medication. "Every bite needs to be nutritious," Christen emphasised.

open image in gallery When using the drugs, users expect to eat 50% less than before starting the medication, so every bite needs to be nutritious ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Protein is crucial for GLP-1 users to maintain muscle mass during weight loss, with Christen typically recommending 20-30 grams per meal, or 1.2 grams per kilogram of body weight daily. Samantha Snashall, a registered dietician at Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center, highlighted the importance of fibre, advising GLP-1 users to meet the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s recommended daily amount of around 14 grams for every 1,000 calories consumed.

Fiber is vital for everyone, but particularly beneficial for GLP-1 patients as constipation is a frequent side effect. Hydration is also paramount, as the drugs can block the body's thirst signals, making fresh fruits, vegetables, and consistent water intake essential. Conversely, deep-fried, high-sugar, high-saturated fat, spicy, or acidic foods should be avoided, as they can exacerbate side effects and hinder weight-loss efforts.

The market for GLP-1 drugs, which mimic a naturally occurring hormone to control blood sugar, digestion, and appetite, is booming. Around 12% of U.S. adults were using GLP-1 medications as of November, either for weight loss or to manage chronic conditions like diabetes, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation study. Food companies anticipate further growth, especially with medications like Wegovy now available in pill form. This demand extends beyond current users to those who have stopped the drugs but wish to maintain weight loss.

Nestle, for instance, launched its Vital Pursuit frozen meal brand in late 2024, initially without a "GLP-1 Friendly" label, but added one after customer feedback. Sales have been robust, with 77% of Vital Pursuit purchases coming from households where no one is using GLP-1 drugs. Similarly, Conagra Brands added the label to 26 of its Healthy Choice frozen meals in early 2025, while Smoothie King offers a "GLP-1 Support Menu," and meal kit brands like Factor provide "GLP-1 Balance" options.

open image in gallery If foods are labelled ‘GLP-1 Friendly’ they should be nutrient-dense and offered in reasonable portions ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Both Conagra and Nestle received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service to use these labels, provided they are accompanied by statements about protein and fibre content and are not misleading. However, the USDA reiterated that there is no overarching regulatory standard for the term "GLP-1 Friendly." Other companies, such as French yogurt maker Lactalis with its Ratio Pro Fiber yogurt, and restaurant chains Chipotle and Shake Shack with new protein-heavy menu items, are targeting GLP-1 users without explicitly mentioning the drugs on their packaging or menus.

While packaged foods offer convenience, particularly for those living alone or with limited cooking time, consumers must be wary of hidden ingredients like sugar or sodium. "Labels can be very misleading, making a person think it’s healthier than it is," Snashall warned. For example, Vital Pursuit’s Cauliflower Crust Three Meat Pizza, despite 400 calories and 32% of the recommended daily protein, also contains 40% of the recommended sodium and saturated fat. Christen advises GLP-1 users to choose foods with less than 10 grams of fat per serving, as higher fat content can worsen symptoms like nausea and acid reflux; the pizza contains 18 grams of fat. Even Smoothie King’s 20-ounce Gladiator GLP-1 Vanilla smoothie contains more calories, sodium, and cholesterol than an original glazed doughnut from Krispy Kreme.

Christen expressed hope that if foods are to be labelled "GLP-1 Friendly," they are genuinely nutrient-dense and offered in reasonable portions. "Done responsibly, I think the labels could actually help people make smart choices while they’re on therapies, but done poorly, it could trivialise the medical treatment and drift into diet culture marketing," she stated.

Badaracco advises her clients against using "GLP-1 Friendly" on their packaging altogether, citing the lack of standards and the potential for consumer confusion, suggesting it might imply that ready-made meals offer the same benefits as the drugs. Instead, she recommends focusing on specific consumer benefits. "You want to talk to the consumer about what it is that they’re looking for. They’re looking for protein, they’re looking for fibre, a good source of hydration, great flavour, it keeps your energy up," Badaracco concluded.