Amazon starts to offer Wegovy weight loss pill to customers

Amazon Pharmacy is now offering Wegovy, the first FDA‑approved oral GLP‑1 weight‑loss pill, giving patients a convenient new option for managing obesity.

Made by Novo Nordisk, the medication will be available through the retailer’s online pharmacy for both insured patients and those paying out of pocket, Amazon announced Friday.

Eligible customers with insurance could pay as little as $25 for a one‑month supply, while uninsured customers may purchase the medication for about $149 per month. Amazon Pharmacy allows customers to compare insurance and cash prices side‑by‑side online, with applicable coupons automatically applied at checkout, and delivers prescriptions nationwide, including same‑day service in many U.S. markets.

Amazon said the Wegovy pill will also be rolled out at its prescription kiosks in select One Medical clinics in the coming weeks. While the drug is becoming more accessible, GLP-1 drugs usually require a doctor's evaluation and a prescription.

The oral formulation, launched this week, contains semaglutide, the same active ingredient found in the widely prescribed injectable versions of Wegovy and Ozempic, offering patients who prefer a pill over an injection a new treatment option.

Amazon is now offering the Wegovy pill through its pharmacy. Insured customers may pay $25 per month for the new pill on Amazon Pharmacy, while uninsured patients could pay around $149. ( Novo Nordisk/FDA )

The Food and Drug Administration approved the medication in December, following clinical data showing significant weight loss when combined with diet and exercise.

The Wegovy pill is also available at over 70,000 retail pharmacies, including major chains such as CVS and Costco. In addition, the medication can be obtained through select telehealth providers, such as Ro, LifeMD, Weight Watchers, GoodRx and Novo Nordisk’s own NovoCare Pharmacy.

Cash-paying patients will soon be able to get the starting dose of the Wegovy pill for $149 per month through President Donald Trump’s direct-to-consumer site, TrumpRx.

In November, the Trump administration struck deals with Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk to lower GLP‑1 drug costs. Through TrumpRx and expanded Medicare/Medicaid access, prices are planned to drop to about $350 per month, or less for oral versions, with Medicare co-pays around $50, down from list prices over $1,000. TrumpRxis is slated to launch later this month, though an exact date has not been announced.

Trump told the New York Times in a wide-ranging conversation Wednesday that he has never taken a GLP-1 weight loss drug like Wegovy or Zepbound, but admitted, "I probably should."

Amazon Pharmacy, launched in 2020, stems from Amazon’s acquisitions of PillPack in 2018 and One Medical in 2022, as part of its push into the U.S. healthcare market. The company partnered with the longtime weight-loss program WeightWatchers and medicine company Eli Lilly to deliver weight-loss medications, including Lilly’s obesity drug Zepbound.

Lilly also has a rival obesity pill, orforglipron, that is slated for FDA approval later this year.