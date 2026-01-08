Amazon hit with backlash over change to its product listings
- Amazon has come under fire over new features on its website that display products from other brand websites alongside its own, even without direct consent from those brands.
- The company states the Shop Direct and Buy for Me programs help customers discover new brands and products while assisting businesses in reaching new audiences and increasing sales.
- But some businesses, like Bobo Design Studio, complained that their products were listed without their permission and with incorrect information. Bobo Design Studio’s CEO told Business Insider, "It completely undermines the trust that small businesses are working so hard to create.”
- Amazon maintains that product information is taken directly from brand sites and that businesses can opt out of the programs.
- An Amazon spokesperson told The Independent that the company has received “positive feedback” on the programs and that businesses “can opt out at any time...and we remove them from these programs promptly.”