It’s finally beach weather across the US. Are you applying enough sunscreen?

As temperatures start to climb across the U.S., more and more of us across the country will head towards the beach.

But as we enjoy all that the summer months have to offer, it’s important that we stay protected with the right amount of sunscreen.

Skin cancer remains the most common form of cancer in the U.S., and nearly 20 Americans die from melanoma every day. Without sunscreen, your skin’s DNA can be damaged and you can be exposed to melanoma, which is the most common kind of the cancer.

“Ultraviolet radiation may result in short-term and long-term skin damage, including sunburn, signs of aging, and even skin cancer. Approximately one out of five people in the United States may develop skin cancer in their lifetimes,” Dr. Dominic Wu, a resident physician at Cambridge Health Alliance, explained.

But, what are the best practices and what do beachgoers, hikers, and anyone need to know to keep themselves safe this season?

open image in gallery The weather is getting warmer. Protecting yourself from the sun is crucial to reducing your risk for skin cancer. But, how much sunscreen do you need to apply and what are the best practices? ( AFP via Getty Images )

How much do I need to apply and when?

Physicians recommend people use at least enough to fill a shot glass to cover exposed areas. An ounce should cover the whole body, but you may need to tweak based on your size.

People should apply the sunscreen to dry skin about 15 to 30 minutes before heading outdoors, giving it time to be absorbed.

Don’t forget to reapply every two hours or more often after swimming or sweating, and that the sun’s UV rays can still penetrate clouds.

Sunscreens are recommended for everyone over 6 months of age and should be worn year-round.

Sunscreens do have expiration dates, and if it is not visible on the bottle, you should stop using it three years after purchase, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Does the SPF matter?

Makeup with a sun protection factor — or “SPF” — of 30 provides some protection. But, it’s much less than traditional sunscreen and those with a higher factor.

Although, people often apply makeup just to their face.

An SPF of 50 or higher provides greater shielding from “lobster” sunburns.

“To get the most protection out of sunscreen, choose a broad spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 15,” the FDA says.

Make sure you look for “broad spectrum,” which are sunscreens that shield from both UVA and UVB rays.

What about the method of application?

open image in gallery A spray or stick sunscreen can be just as effective as lotion, provided you use it the right way. With sprays, there is the risk of missing areas ( Getty Images )

A stick or spray sunscreen will work, if applied effectively, as they have the same active ingredients as lotions.

But, make sure to rub the sprays in! Uneven application could mess with the protection it offers.

“The best sunscreen is the one that you will actually use,” Dr. David Kim, a cosmetic dermatologist at Idriss Dermatology in New York City, told The New York Times.

What about the type?

Many sunscreens contain similar active ingredients. However, what you’re putting on your body can depend on the type: mineral or chemical. The only FDA-approved mineral sunscreen ingredients are zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. Chemical sunscreen ingredients include oxybenzone, avobenzone, octisalate, octocrylene, homosalate, and octinoxate. Some people recommend avoiding sunscreens with oxybenzone, which has caused allergic reactions.

While chemical sunscreens absorb UV rays and convert them into heat, physical sunscreens sit on the surface of the skin and reflect the rays, according to Florida Oncology and Hematology.

Mineral sunscreens work well for sensitive skin and are less likely to cause irritation, Dr. Steve Daveluy, an associate professor in dermatology at Wayne State University, told VeryWell Health. They’re also effective immediately after application.

Chemical sunscreens also wear off more quickly, the MD Anderson Cancer Center notes.

Ultimately, knowledge is the best protector

A recent survey from the American Academy of Dermatology found Gen Z adults are less informed about how to protect themselves from the sun, as well as more susceptible to myths and misconceptions. Only 56 percent of a survey of more than 1,000 adults use sunscreen regularly.

Make sure to avoid being outside when the sun is directly overhead. Remember that everyone needs sunscreen, regardless of skin color. People should also seek shade and wear appropriate clothing. Also, there’s no such thing as a “safe” tan. The tan signals skin cells in trauma.

“I often hear, ‘I need to get a base tan before I go to the Caribbean for a holiday,’ and I always respond, ‘would you smoke a pack of cigarettes to protect you from lung cancer?’” Dr. Ashani Weeraratna, a member of the National Cancer Advisory Board, said.

“In 2024, one in six Americans felt it was worth looking great now even if it means looking worse later in life with two-thirds of Americans preferring how their skin looks with a tan,” Academy President Dr. Susan Taylor said. “Many people don’t realize that the steps they take now to protect themselves from the sun can make a huge difference down the road — do your future self a favor and take action today.”