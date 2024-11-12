New ‘game changer’ pill to stop smoking to be given to thousands for free

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A daily pill designed to help people give up smoking will soon be rolled out on the NHS as experts hope it could prevent thousands of smoking-related deaths a year.

Called Varenicline, the pill tackles nicotine cravings while also combatting withdrawal symptoms like irritability and sleeping issues.

NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard called the drug a “game-changer” as she confirmed it will be brought to the health service.

Speaking the at NHS Providers’ Annual Conference and Exhibition in Liverpool, Ms Pritchard will say: “This simple, daily pill could be a game changer for people who want to quit smoking and is another vital step in shifting our NHS further towards prevention.

“Smoking remains one of the biggest public health issues facing the NHS and has devastating impacts on the body – from the lungs, to the heart, blood and brain, while also increasing risk of cancer, diabetes and stroke.”

Smoking contributes to over 70,000 deaths a year in the UK (Jonathan Brady/PA) ( PA Wire )

According to NHS England, when the pill is used alongside behavioural support, it can help about one in four people stop smoking for at least six months.

Officials estimate it could help more than 85,000 people give up smoking annually over the next five years, as well as prevent up to 9,500 smoking-related deaths.

Made by pharmaceutical company Teva UK, the pill is a generic version of the branded pill Champix, which was withdrawn in 2021 after a potentially carcinogenic impurity was found in its formula.

The relaunched version of Varenicline has been approved as safe by the Medicines Health and Regulatory Authority (MHRA).

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, side effects may include: nausea or vomiting with full dose; sleep disturbances; constipation or flatulence; or changes in your mood or behavior, although this is rare.

Another drug called cytisine, which tricks the brain into thinking someone has had a cigarette by attaching to the same receptors that nicotine does, is currently being reviewed by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence.

Dr Ian Walker, executive director of policy at Cancer Research UK, said: “Along with funding for cessation services, making tools like this available will help more people stop smoking.

“Around 160 cases of cancer are caused by tobacco every day in the UK, so it’s essential that action is taken to prevent people from smoking in the first place.”