Ban to stop children from ever smoking a cigarette to be introduced in Parliament

A ban to stop children from legally smoking tobacco when they become adults is set to be introduced in Parliament.

The Tobacco and Vapes Bill, which aims to create the “first smoke-free generation”, will prevent anyone born after 1 January 2009 from legally smoking by gradually raising the age at which tobacco can be bought,

It is hoped the “historic” legislation could “save thousands of lives and protect the NHS”, according to ministers, and is set to be introduced in the House of Commons on Tuesday.

Indoor smoking ban powers could also be extended to some outdoor spaces, with children’s playgrounds, and outside schools and hospitals being considered.

Indoor smoking bans may also be extended to some outdoor spaces (Alamy/PA) ( PA )

The Bill will introduce restrictions on vape advertising and sponsorship, as well as restricting flavours, displays and the packaging of e-cigarettes to reduce their appeal to children and young people.

Disposable vapes will be banned from 1 June 2025 under separate environmental legislation.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said: ”Unless we act to help people stay healthy, the rising tide of ill health in our society threatens to overwhelm and bankrupt our NHS. Prevention is better than cure.

“This Government is taking bold action to create the first smoke-free generation, clamp down on kids getting hooked on nicotine through vapes, and protect children and vulnerable people from the harms of secondhand smoke.

“This historic legislation will save thousands of lives and protect the NHS. By building a healthy society, we will also help to build a healthy economy, with fewer people off work sick.”

A similar Bill was tabled by the previous government, but it was shelved as a result of the general election being called.

The proposals were later revived by the Labour Government in July.

In August, reports suggested ministers were considering banning smoking in some outdoor areas, such as beer gardens and outside stadiums, to improve public health.

Disposable vapes are set to be banned from June 2025 under separate legislation (Nick Ansell/PA) ( PA Wire )

However, last month The Guardian reported that Downing Street is now blocking the move.

According to the Department of Health and Social Care, the number of cancers caused by smoking has increased by 17 per cent since 2003.

Dr Ian Walker, executive director of policy at Cancer Research UK, said: “Today is a significant step forward in the journey to creating a smoke-free UK.

“By increasing the age of sale of tobacco products and properly funding cessation services, the government can build a healthier future, prevent cancer, and protect people from a lifetime of deadly and costly addiction.

“We urge all MPs to prioritise the nation’s health by voting in favour of the Bill and ensuring that this historic legislation is implemented across the UK.”

Professor Sir Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer for England, welcomed the introduction of the Bill.

He said: “This is a major piece of legislation which if passed will have a positive and lasting impact on the health of the nation.

“A smoke-free country would prevent disease, disability and premature deaths for children born today and for people long into the future.

“Smoking causes harm across the life course from stillbirths, asthma in children, cancers, strokes and heart attacks to premature dementia.”

Hazel Cheeseman, chief executive at Action on Smoking (Ash), described the Bill as a “world-leading piece of legislation”.

She added: “It opens up an important debate about smoking and how long we are prepared to tolerate the incredible harms it does to our society.

“Over the last 50 years smoking has taken more than eight million lives in the UK. The health community and the public support the Government in this historic effort to phase out the sale of tobacco.

“Smoking will not steal the health and wealth of future generations.”