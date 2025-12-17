Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds of snow geese found at a Pennsylvania quarry were seemingly killed by avian influenza, more commonly known as the bird flu, according to the state’s Game Commission.

Officials are currently working to safely remove the birds in Northampton County and conduct testing to confirm the cause of death and assess the scope of the outbreak.

Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area remains unaffected, though other areas in the Southeast Region have been impacted, officials said.

The highly pathogenic avian influenza outbreak in the United States began in January 2022 and has affected both wild and domestic birds across all 50 states.

Pennsylvania experienced a surge of avian influenza in late 2024 and early 2025, with cases later declining but low-level detections continuing. The first confirmed 2025 case in domestic poultry occurred on January 27 at a 50,000-bird farm in Lehigh County.

Pennsylvania wildlife officials are working to collect and test hundreds of snow geese found dead at a Northampton County quarry, suspected to be killed by avian influenza ( Getty Images )

In response, the Department of Agriculture and USDA quarantined affected farms, tested nearby poultry and dairy operations, and imposed movement restrictions to contain the virus and protect the state’s agriculture industry.

Avian influenza mainly affects birds, but rare human infections can occur, usually from direct contact with infected birds or contaminated environments.

Symptoms resemble the flu and can become severe in rare cases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the risk to the general public is very low, and precautions, like avoiding sick birds, using protective gear, and cooking poultry thoroughly, help prevent infection.

In November, an older adult in Grays Harbor, Washington, became severely ill with flu-like symptoms and was hospitalized. Tests confirmed infection with the H5N5 avian influenza virus, marking the first human case reported.

The patient, who had underlying health conditions, died on November 21. The source of the infection hasn’t been confirmed, but the patient’s backyard poultry, which had contact with wild birds, may have been how they contracted the virus.

Pennsylvanians are advised not to handle sick wildlife and to report it to the Game Commission instead. People who find sick or dead wild birds in the state should report them to the Game Commission at 1-833-742-9453.

Sick or dead domestic birds should be reported to the Department of Agriculture at 717-772-2852.

Anyone who has had contact with these birds and feels unwell is advised to contact their doctor or the Pennsylvania Department of Health at 877-724-3258.

Waterfowl hunters are encouraged to continue hunting, but should take safety precautions when handling and dressing birds.