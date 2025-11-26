Women over 60 can boost their health by using sex toys, study says
New study suggests that many older women use sex toys to promote orgasm, which may promote positive health outcomes
A new survey has found that women aged over 60 could improve their health by using sex toys.
The results of a study, involving more than 3,000 women in the United States aged 60 and older, were published in the latest edition of Menopause, the journal of the Menopause Society. Researchers found that there was a growing prevalence of masturbation and sex toy use in this age group and that use led to a higher frequency of orgasm.
Those who reported almost always or always using sex toys during masturbation were significantly more likely to report always or almost always having an orgasm, according to the study.
That could lead to better health outcomes, according to the Menopause Society.
It said: “There are a number of positive health outcomes that may be related to masturbation in older adults. There is also evidence that such behaviour is associated with improved cognitive function, specifically better word recall.”
Additionally, the study’s report stated: “Higher frequency of sex toy use during masturbation was correlated with higher frequency of orgasm.
“Previous studies have found relationships between orgasm and various health benefits, including pain relief, improved sleep and reduced stress and depression.”
Due to the prevalence of masturbation and sex toy use, as well as their relationships to orgasm and possible improved health outcomes and wellbeing, the researchers suggest that older women could benefit from receiving more information from their healthcare professionals on these topics.
Dr Monica Christmas, associate medical director for the Menopause Society, said: “Lack of understanding of female anatomy, the sexual response cycle, and underlying factors resulting in orgasm is common among both older and younger women.
“The physical and mental benefits of fulfilling sexual function are well known. By initiating conversations around sexuality in routine healthcare encounters, healthcare professionals can destigmatise the topic and provide valuable instruction on how to achieve an orgasm.
“Many women believe something is wrong with them because they can’t achieve orgasm with a partner, when the truth is that most women don’t reach orgasm with penetrative intercourse alone.
“This simple knowledge has the potential to significantly impact the high prevalence of female sexual dysfunction.”
