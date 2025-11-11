This is the best way to avoid a running injury, according to scientists

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Millions of people across the world start their day with an early morning jog, but failing to get a bit of shut-eye before you lace up your trainers could significantly increase your risk of injury.

That’s according to researchers who found a lack of sleep causes injury risk in runners to skyrocket.

Researchers at Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands and the University of South Australia surveyed 425 Dutch recreational runners and found those reporting shorter sleep duration, lower sleep quality, and more sleep problems were nearly twice as likely to sustain an injury.

But runners who get enough sleep and let their body recover between runs are less likely to hurt themselves - suggesting that how well your rest is just as important as how well you train.

Sleep is a “critical yet often overlooked component of injury prevention,” said Professor Jan de Jonge from the Eindhoven University of Technology. “While runners specifically focus on mileage, nutrition and recovery strategies, sleep tends to fall to the bottom of the list.”

Researchers found those reporting shorter sleep duration, lower sleep quality, and more sleep problems were nearly twice as likely to sustain an injury (stock image) ( Getty/iStock )

The study published in the journal Applied Sciences, revealed poor sleepers were 1.78 times more likely to report injuries than those with stable, good quality sleep.

Runners that did not get enough shut eye also had a 68 per cent likelihood of sustaining an injury over a 12-month period.

“Sleep is a vital biological process that allows the body and mind to recover and adapt to the physical and mental demands of training,” Professor de Jonge said.

“When sleep is disrupted or insufficient, the body’s ability to repair tissues, regulate hormones and maintain focus diminishes, all of which can increase injury risk.”

The research found that runners who regularly experienced sleep problems such as trouble falling asleep, waking frequently during the night, or not feeling rested upon waking, were particularly vulnerable to injury.

In contrast, those with consistent sleep duration and good sleep quality reported fewer injuries.

Researchers said the findings are not just important for recreational runners but also competitive athletes, coaches, and health professionals.

A healthy adult usually needs around 7 to 9 hours of sleep. However, age, health and personal circumstances affect how much sleep we need, plus some people naturally sleep more than others, according to the NHS. But researchers explain athletes require more rest, such as daytime naps to aid recovery.

Professor de Jonge added: “We often assume that more training equals better performance, but that’s not necessarily the case.”

“Runners – especially those balancing training with work, family and social commitments – may actually need more sleep than average adults to recover properly. Sleep should be treated as a performance priority, not an afterthought.”