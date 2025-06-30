How to know if you have shin splints — and treatment options if you do

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If you’ve started running for the first time, started again after a break, or your workout is more intense, you might have felt it. A dull, nagging ache down your shins after you exercise.

Should you push through? Or could it be the sign of something more serious?

Shin splints are one of the most common and preventable injuries among runners, whether new or seasoned.

The good news is that they can usually be treated effectively in a few weeks. But it’s important to recognise when to take a break. Knowing the simple ways to treat and prevent shin splints can prevent a more serious injury and get you back on track faster.

What are shin splints?

Shin splints, medically known as medial tibial stress syndrome, are a common overuse injury.

They cause pain along the inner border of the tibia (shinbone), usually triggered by repetitive stress on the lower leg. Your leg may also feel tender or swollen.

Shin splints are a type of periostitis, which means inflammation of the tissue lining the bone. The pain often fades with rest but quickly returns once activity resumes.

This kind of injury is especially common in sports such as football, rugby, and track and field, affecting between 4 per cent and 35 per cent of athletes, and up to 20 per cent of runners. It can also affect dancers and military recruits.

What puts you at risk?

Shin splints can appear soon after sudden changes to your physical activity or exercise routine.

For example, you may have started exercising more often or for longer, or more intensely (such as running uphill or for longer distances).

A variety of factors can add fuel to the fire. They generally fall into two types:

activity-related (what you do with your body)

biomechanical (how your body moves or is built).

Aside from sudden spikes in training, activity-related risks include playing sports or running on hard surfaces or exercising in poorly designed shoes. For example, studies of soldiers have shown that exercising in unsuitable or worn-out boots increases their risk of overuse injuries in the lower legs, including shin splints.

Diet may make a difference, too. There is evidence that not eating enough calcium can make you more susceptible to shin splints. A vitamin D deficiency may also contribute, since it’s vital for calcium absorption.

Biomechanical risks can include a higher body mass index (BMI), having one leg longer than the other, tight calf muscles or flat feet (low or unusually inflexible arches).

If your feet roll in too much when you walk or run – often called flat feet or fallen arches – you’re also more susceptible.

While some studies suggest female athletes may experience shin splints more often than males, we need more research to fully understand why.

In short, shin splints aren’t just a bone issue. They reflect a complex mismatch between how much or how hard you train and how your body tries (and sometimes fails) to adapt.

How can I tell if it’s something worse?

Shin splints are typically less severe than a stress fracture. This is a small crack in the bone caused by repeated impact or overuse, and usually requires a longer recovery period.

A stress fracture often causes sharp, localised pain that worsens with activity and may even hurt at rest or when touched.

A simple test can help you decide whether to seek additional advice: if you are unable to hop on one leg about ten times without sharp pain, it’s time to talk to a physio, sports doctor or podiatrist.

They can assess your symptoms and suggest treatment options. Imaging, such as an X-ray or MRI, may be used to rule out more serious conditions.

Treatment: rest, rehab, and return

The first and most important treatment is rest. Usually, shin splints resolve over three to four weeks. Continuing to train during the healing process will only prolong recovery and increase the risk of more serious injury.

Other effective strategies include:

applying ice and compression to reduce swelling

using anti-inflammatory medications, such as ibuprofen or naproxen

doing calf stretches to improve flexibility

wearing supportive shoes or orthotics helps keep your feet and legs properly aligned, reducing strain on the muscles around your ankles and giving your shin splints a better chance to heal.

You’ll want to be pain-free for at least three weeks before gradually resuming your exercise routine.

When returning, go slow and build up the amount and intensity of exercise gradually.

Prevention is the best treatment

Preventing shin splints is all about balance and preparation. Here are some evidence-based tips:

warm up thoroughly and stretch your calves and Achilles tendon regularly

use shock-absorbing insoles or orthotics if you experience ongoing pain, have flat feet, or your shoes wear out unevenly – it’s best to speak with a podiatrist or physiotherapist to find out what’s right for you

check your shoes — replace them when worn out or every 240 kilometres

vary your training surface (mix in grass or softer tracks)

strengthen the muscles of the lower leg and hips to improve the way you move

increase mileage and intensity gradually.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.