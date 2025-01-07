Royal Liverpool Hospital declares critical incident over soaring flu cases
Royal Liverpool Hospital said it had seen an increasing number of people in emergency departments with flu
A major hospital has declared a critical incident following a surge in flu and other respiratory illnesses across the region.
Royal Liverpool Hospital declared the incident due to “exceptionally high demand” over patients being admitted to emergency services wards.
“We have seen an increasing number of people with flu and respiratory illnesses in our emergency departments in recent weeks,” a University Hospitals of Liverpool Group spokesperson said.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow...
