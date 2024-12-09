Flu ‘skyrocketing’ amid spike in cases among children

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Cases of flu are “skyrocketing”, health leaders have warned as they urged people to get their flu jab “now or never”.

People eligible for a free flu jab or spray have been urged to take up the offer as soon as possible after health leaders warned the NHS is “bracing for a challenging winter”.

Health bosses have warned that hospitals are dealing with a “quad-demic” of disease, with rising levels of flu, Covid-19, norovirus and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

The number of people in hospital with flu has quadrupled compared with last year, according to figures for the NHS in England.

An average of 1,099 flu patients were in hospital beds each day in the week to December 1, including 39 in critical care.

At the moment, cases of flu are highest among those aged five to 14, with health leaders warning that this could lead to a wave of adult cases “further down the line”.

Officials said those eligible for the flu vaccine should get it now in order to protect themselves ahead of Christmas.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, national medical director for NHS England, said: “Flu cases are skyrocketing so it’s now or never for older people and children to get themselves jabbed and protected ahead of any family get-togethers they have planned over the festive period.

“Every Christmas we see far too many older adults and children admitted to hospital because of flu, and the best way to avoid this situation is getting your flu jab if you are eligible.

“The flu vaccine is our best defence against winter viruses, and it also helps to reduce pressure on hospitals and hard-working NHS staff who will be working flat out over the Christmas break.

“So I would urge anyone who’s eligible to add booking their flu jab to their list of things to do in the run-up to Christmas so they can protect themselves and their families this December.”

It comes as a record number of people are occupying hospital beds for this time of year because of a variety of illnesses and injuries, with England’s provision about 95% full.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting told hospital bosses to put “patients ahead of targets”, as they prepare for the busy winter months, the Department of Health and Social Care said.

The department said that Mr Streeting has stressed to NHS bosses that “he does not want to see trusts prioritising patients who can be seen and discharged more quickly over those with the greatest clinical need”.

Mr Streeting said: “This year we’re seeing record pressures on services as we move into December.

“This winter I want to see patient safety prioritised as we brace ourselves for the coming months. I’m asking trusts to focus on ambulance delays, handovers and the longest A&E waits.”

Dr Tim Cooksley, immediate past president of the Society for Acute Medicine, said: “The stark reality is not that hospitals and staff on the front line are manipulating targets but that they are simply unable to deliver safe and effective care even when trying their utmost to do so given the impossible situations they are in.”

Saffron Cordery, interim chief executive of NHS Providers, told BBC Breakfast: “Quad-demic – it’s an awful word, but it does mean that we’ve got four different viruses running around at the moment – we’ve got flu, we’ve got Covid, we’ve got norovirus and RSV, and all of those coming together makes it incredibly challenging.”

She added: “We’ve seen a real rise in, a spike in, the number of children who are suffering from flu in particular, and often that’s a predictor of a later wave coming in adults.

“So it’s likely that we might see rising demand in adults further down the line.

“So yes, we are bracing ourselves, I think, for a challenging winter ahead.”