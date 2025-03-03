Protein popularity surge among Gen Zs sparks demand for cottage cheese and chicken

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Health-conscious Gen Zers and Millennials are driving an increase in demand for protein-laden foods from cottage cheese to chicken breast and tuna.

A national survey of 2,200 people by Savanta for Ocado Retail found nearly half of UK adults increased their protein intake in the past year, but that rose to two-thirds of all people aged 16 to 34.

The survey found the increase in popularity was largely driven by social media, with nearly 50 per cent of Gen Z using Instagram and TikTok for inspiration, compared to a third (35 per cent) of millennials and just 5 per cent for boomers.

Online grocer Ocado said that searches on its website for high-protein food have doubled since 2023.

Demand for the low-fat, high-protein dairy product cottage cheese has increased by 97 per cent, driven in part by a surge in popularity for the ingredient on TikToK. Demand for greek yoghurt is also up by 56 per cent.

Searches for chicken breast are up 43 per cent, steak searches are up 39 per cent, tuna searches have risen by 35 per cent, and searches for egg whites are up 27 per cent.

open image in gallery Searches for cottage cheese have skyrocketed ( Getty Images )

Searchers for plant-based protein sources have also risen, with a 27 per cent increase in searches for chickpeas and an 18 per cent increase for lentils.

Nicola Waller, buying director at Ocado Retail, said: “Protein was once seen as the reserve of bodybuilders, but today, it’s a staple for anyone looking to eat well and feel their best. Consumers are becoming more conscious of where their protein comes from, favouring natural, whole-food options over ultra-processed alternatives.”

Protein is essential for muscle repair and growth, and most protein sources also contain a range of important vitamins and minerals.

The NHS recommends choosing lean cuts of meat and skinless poultry when possible to cut down on fat, and to eat less red and processed meat such as bacon or sausages.

Meat is a good source of iron and zinc, while fish also contains many important vitamins and minerals, with oily fish a particularly good source of omega-3 fatty acids.

The NHS recommends eating at least two portions of fish a week, including one portion of oily fish such as salmon, mackerel or sardines, and said fresh, frozen or canned fish are good options.

The NHS said pulses, including beans, peas and lentils are a good source of protein and fibre which are naturally very low in fat.

It’s recommended that adults eat about 0.8g of protein per kilogram of body weight, but that can change depending on age or whether someone is ill.