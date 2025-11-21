The tasty snack you can eat before bed to ease inflammation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The world has gone nuts for pistachios, with the obsession for Dubai chocolate triggering a supply crunch.

But there could be a good reason. The tasty green snack is also a powerhouse of nutrients that help to boost gut health, and could be especially beneficial to reduce inflammation and support immunity if you eat them at night.

That’s according to one US study on 51 adults that found nighttime pistachio consumption affects gut bacteria, but only in adults with pre-diabetes.

The findings, published in the journal Current Developments in Nutrition in July, suggest replacing a carbohydrate-based snack, such as toast, with pistachios may help reshape the gut microbiome - the ecosystem of microbes that live in your intestines.

Another 2023 study, published in the journal Foods, found that pistachio consumption generally increases the number of beneficial bacteria in the gut more than other nuts.

But what makes pistachios so good for our guts?

open image in gallery Pistachios are the perfect snack for boosting gut health, according to nutritionists ( iStock/PA )

"They’re packed with fibre and polyphenols - the kind of nutrients your gut microbes thrive on. Think of them as feeding the good bacteria that help keep your gut happy,” Dr Federica Amati, head nutritionist at ZOE, told The Independent.

“People who regularly eat pistachios tend to have more of the microbes that produce short-chain fatty acids, such as butyrate, which is beneficial for reducing inflammation and maintaining a healthy gut lining.”

The microbes living in the gut are thought to keep the body healthy, from supporting digestion to boosting the immune system. Everyone’s gut microbiota is unique, and diversity is key to a healthy gut.

Pistachios are high in fibre, with just one small serving containing about 3g out of the recommended 30g a day. This type of dietary fibre is beneficial for gut health because it reduces inflammation.

“These nuts contain dietary fibre and specific types of carbohydrates that act as prebiotics, meaning they feed beneficial gut bacteria such as Bifidobacteria and Lactobacillus,” Registered nutritionist Rob Hobson told The Independent.

“When these fibres are fermented in the colon, they produce short-chain fatty acids like butyrate, propionate, and acetate, which help maintain a healthy gut lining, reduce inflammation, and support immune function.”

In addition to fibre, pistachios also release compounds such as polyphenols, tocopherols (a type of E vitamin) and lutein (an antioxidant) - which all boost gut health.

“Polyphenols and antioxidants are metabolised by gut microbes, and they modulate the composition and activity of the microbiota,” Mr Hobson explained.

The healthy fats and protein in pistachios help to slow digestion, which means the nutrients travel further down the gut where fermentation occurs and helps balance the microbiome, he added.

Opting for a handful of pistachios over biscuits or crisps in the evening will also lower sugar and salt consumption - another way of boosting gut health.

Mr Hobson concluded: “Unlike high-risk snacks, pistachios don’t contain added sugars or emulsifiers that can disrupt your microbiome. Having a handful of pistachios as a snack or sprinkling them on your meals is a simple and delicious way to support your gut health."