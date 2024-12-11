Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The NHS has paid out tens of thousands to a man who developed an “uncontrollable” gambling problem after he was given a common Parkinson’s drug, The Independent can reveal

Philip Stevens, a 66 year old from Hampshire, has received £70,000 from his GP following a lawsuit after he was given the drug Ropinirole, which led him to develop impulse control disorder that saw him spend thousands on gambling websites and expensive clothes.

The NHS lists impule control disorder as a potential side effect of the drug. Patients are advised to contact a specialist nurse if they start “binge eating, gambling or shopping uncontrollably or having an unusually high sex drive”.

The 66 year old was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1995 and when his health started to deteriorate in 2015 he was forced to stop working.

Two years later his GP prescribed him Ropinirole for a condition called restless leg syndrome. However, did not warn him of the potential side effects of the medication, Mr Stevens claims.

Mr Stevens had previously been a fan of horse racing but said he would only place bets where be believed he had a chance of winning, and knew when to walk away.

However, shortly after he started taking Ropinirole Mr Stevens started showing signs of compulsive behaviours and started gambling more frequently and eventually “spiralled out of control.”

He recalled regularly gambling using betting apps on his phone, waking up in the middle of the night to place bets, and betting on anything he could.

Over the course of four years, Mr Stevens spent thousands on gambling websites and remembered eventually he stopped caring about winning at all.

He also started to shop compulsively for expensive clothes and accessories, spending thousands of pounds and was even compelled to go on three-day long fishing trips every week.

He said: “The things that I once enjoyed that became obsessions, such as fishing and horseracing, are now joyless because with each one a sense of guilt overcomes me.

“I am not the same person as I was pre-Ropinirole.”

Finally in October 2021 during a review by a neurologist, Mr Stevens was asked by the doctor how he was feeling and specifically asked if he experienced any side effects such as compulsive behaviours. He mentioned he had been gambling and the doctor advised him to immediately stop taking Ropinirole.

However his troubles did not end then, Mr Stevens said when he called his GP surgery to advise he was stopping the drug no advice was given about withdrawal symptoms.

According to the NHS website, patients should not stop taking Ropinirole suddenly as it can prompt serious withdrawal symptoms such as changes in mood, tiredness, sweating and pain.

Although Mr Stevens’ compulsion to gamble and buy clothes subsided two days after stopping the medication, he then experienced five months of withdrawal symptoms, which included severe exhaustion, paranoia and hallucinations so severe he did not recognise his house, wife or children.

At one point, Mr Stevens’ said he asked his children to take DNA tests as he was convinced they were not his and eventually developed depression and suicidal thoughts.

Reflecting on the withdrawal symptoms Mr Stevens said: “Along with the shame of my compulsive behaviour has mentally drained me and left me very withdrawn.

“On a positive level, my marriage has survived, and I am beginning to look forward more than backwards, and maybe one day I will believe that what happened to me was not my fault.”

In 2023 law firm, Leigh Day, who supported Mr Stevens in his claim, also settled the case of a 51 year old woman, who developed impulse control behaviour after taking Ropinirole and left £40,000 in debt due to extreme shopping and gambling.

The law firm also settled another gambling case this year over the drug Pramipexole, another drug used to treat Parkinson’s and restless legs syndrome.

Angharad Vaughan, medical negligence solicitor and partner for Leigh Day, said: “I am pleased that we were able to secure this settlement for Philip. It is shocking that it took so long for a medical professional to flag the potential side effects and withdrawal symptoms from taking Ropinirole.

“We hope that important lessons will be learned from this case to ensure that, in future, patients receive all the information they need about the potential side effects of such drugs.”