Weight loss drugs linked to dozens of deaths

The number of people in the UK who have died after taking drugs for diabetes and weight loss has risen to 82, according to new figures from the country’s medicines regulator.

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) revealed the death toll associated with the use of GLP-1RA receptor agonist drugs such as Mounjaro, Wegovy and Ozempic, up to 31 January.

It included 22 deaths where the deceased person was using the drugs to lose weight - an increase from 10 in October as the drugs continue rise in popularity.

The figures come from medical reports that record adverse incidents with medicines. However, usage may have been coincidental to a death rather than responsible for it, and an underlying illness unrelated to the drug could have also played a role.

As of January, the MHRA had received reports of 18 deaths associated with tirzepatide, commercially known as Mounjaro; 29 deaths associated with semaglutide which has the brand names Ozempic, Rybelsus and Wegovy; and 35 deaths associated with single-constituent liraglutide more commonly known as Saxenda or Victoza.

These drugs have rapidly increased in popularity and regulators have scrambled to ensure they are handed out appropriately with the pharmacy watchdog tightening rules around how the drugs are prescribed.

The advertising regulator has also begun nine separate investigations into the alleged inappropriate marketing of the drugs.

open image in gallery Weight loss jabs are surging in popularity ( Getty Images )

In response to the figures, NHS medical director Professor Sir Stephen Powis said: “Weight loss drugs can have side effects and it is important that they are prescribed by an appropriately trained healthcare professional rather than being obtained online.

“They’re also not a magic bullet and need to be prescribed alongside programmes that help people live healthier lives by making changes to their diet and physical activity.”

GLP-1RAs have been used to treat type 2 diabetes for more than 15 years, and they started to become popular as a weight loss tool about seven years ago.

In a statement, Mounjaro manufacturer Eli Lilly said patient safety was the pharmaceutical company’s “top priority” and it actively monitored, evaluated and reported all safety information.

“Tirzepatide is authorised for use to treat both Type 2 diabetes and for weight management and is being used to help millions of patients around the world. Our confidence in tirzepatide as an important treatment option is based on our extensive clinical trial programme,” a spokesperson said.

open image in gallery GLP-1RAs have shown great benefits in treating diabetes, but they come with side effects ( James Manning/PA Wire )

A spokesperson for Novo Nordisk, which makes Ozempic, Rybelsus and Wegovy, said the drugs should be taken for their approved indications and supervised by a healthcare professional.

“Patient safety is of the utmost importance to Novo Nordisk. We continuously collect safety data on our marketed GLP-1 RA medicines and work closely with the authorities to ensure patient safety. As part of this work we continue to monitor reports of adverse drug reactions through routine pharmacovigilance,” the spokesperson said.