Poll of the day: Should weight loss drugs like Mounjaro be widely available on the NHS?
As the NHS rolls out weight loss drugs like Mounjaro more widely, we’re asking whether they should be available to all who qualify, or reserved for only the most severe cases
A major expansion of NHS weight loss treatment begins today, as GPs across England are now able to prescribe Mounjaro – an injectable drug also known as tirzepatide – for the first time.
Once limited to specialist clinics or private prescriptions, Mounjaro will now be accessible through general practice for people with severe obesity, specifically, those with a BMI over 40 and at least four related health conditions, such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, or sleep apnoea.
The move is part of a wider rollout aimed at reaching around 220,000 people over the next three years.
Supporters see it as a breakthrough in tackling obesity-related illness and easing long-term pressure on the NHS. But others, including leading GPs and pharmacy experts, have warned of potential downsides – from increasing workload and training demands to fears the drug will be seen as a quick fix without proper lifestyle support.
“There’s no silver bullet,” said Professor Kamila Hawthorne, chair of the Royal College of GPs. “We also need to see a focus on prevention, stopping people becoming overweight in the first place so they don’t require a medical intervention later,” she added.
As the NHS begins this major initiative, we want to know what you think: should weight loss drugs like Mounjaro be made widely available on the NHS? Or should they only be reserved for the most severe cases?
