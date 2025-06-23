Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A major expansion of NHS weight loss treatment begins today, as GPs across England are now able to prescribe Mounjaro – an injectable drug also known as tirzepatide – for the first time.

Once limited to specialist clinics or private prescriptions, Mounjaro will now be accessible through general practice for people with severe obesity, specifically, those with a BMI over 40 and at least four related health conditions, such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, or sleep apnoea.

The move is part of a wider rollout aimed at reaching around 220,000 people over the next three years.

Supporters see it as a breakthrough in tackling obesity-related illness and easing long-term pressure on the NHS. But others, including leading GPs and pharmacy experts, have warned of potential downsides – from increasing workload and training demands to fears the drug will be seen as a quick fix without proper lifestyle support.

“There’s no silver bullet,” said Professor Kamila Hawthorne, chair of the Royal College of GPs. “We also need to see a focus on prevention, stopping people becoming overweight in the first place so they don’t require a medical intervention later,” she added.

As the NHS begins this major initiative, we want to know what you think: should weight loss drugs like Mounjaro be made widely available on the NHS? Or should they only be reserved for the most severe cases?

Vote in our poll and share your views in the comments below.