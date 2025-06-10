Nottingham maternity scandal hospital data was ‘maliciously’ deleted, police say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A computer file containing the details of cases linked to the NHS’s largest maternity scandal was “intentionally” and “maliciously” deleted, a police investigation has found.

Nottinghamshire Police launched a probe earlier this year after records held by Nottinghamshire University Hospitals Foundation Trust (NUH) and linked to the alleged maternity failings were temporarily lost.

The data was later recovered and 300 more cases are expected to be added to the inquiry into the scandal after a discrepancy was noted by a coroner.

NUH is currently being investigated for potential corporate manslaughter after The Independent revealed babies had died or suffered serious injuries at its maternity units. The investigation into the deleted hospital data is not related to the corporate manslaughter probe.

The trust is also the subject of an inquiry led by top midwife Donna Ockenden, who is investigating the cases of 2,400 families who experienced maternity care at the trust, including deaths and injuries.

Detectives launched a criminal investigation into Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust in September 2023 after concerns were raised about severe harm allegedly linked to the trust’s maternity services.

In an email to the affected families, seen by The Independent, police said that the data loss was “most likely to be the action of an individual who had knowledge of the existence and location of the material”.

Police said they were satisfied the data was not lost due to “systemic corruption” and said “it is most likely to have been done intentionally/maliciously rather than accidentally”. But officers were unable to identify the individual responsible.

Families affected by the scandal told The Independent they would like to thank the police for their investigation.

They said: “We are distressed that they were unable to find who did this. We are appalled to hear this news, though sadly we are not surprised.”

“To know it is most likely an individual who most likely intentionally/maliciously deleted files of such importance is of grave concern. As families, we all gave our trust to NUH staff in our most vulnerable state of life and we deserved better.

“To know that there is most likely an individual who is capable of such behaviour is devastating for the already harmed and for the future of NUH safety. We call for openness at the worrying time and for the individual, their colleagues or anyone who knows anything about this to come forwards as a matter of urgency. This is a patient safety emergency.”

In 2020, an exposé by The Independent found evidence of repeated poor care, spanning a decade at the NUH, with families accusing the hospital of covering up what happened to them.

The investigation, conducted jointly with Channel 4, found 46 cases of babies who had been left with permanent brain damage, 19 stillbirths and 15 deaths. Several families and staff came forward to The Independent with stories of failings by the trust.

A major review was commissioned in July 2020, but was soon superseded by Ms Ockenden’s independent review.

Commenting on the data loss investigation, temporary deputy chief Constable Rob Griffin said: “Following consultation with HM Coroner and the Donna Ockenden review, a difference in the number of referred cases was identified. With the agreement of all involved, NUH appointed someone to review some of these cases.

“That person created a digital file in relation to their work. Along the journey, that file was found to have been deleted and NUH alerted Nottinghamshire Police to this fact.

“The file was recovered and provided to Nottinghamshire Police and a meticulous investigation has taken place.

“This has been completed by our cyber and digital teams, and although evidence suggested that this was more likely to have been deleted through an intentional individual action, we have not been able to identify a person responsible for this.

NUH was approached for comment.