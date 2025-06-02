Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A scandal-hit NHS trust is being investigated for potential corporate manslaughter afterThe Independent revealed babies had died or suffered serious injuries at its maternity units.

Detectives launched a criminal investigation into Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust in September 2023 after concerns were raised about severe harm allegedly linked to the trust’s maternity services.

On Monday, the force said the probe was focused on corporate manslaughter, with police investigating whether NUH — one of the UK’s largest hospitals — had been “grossly negligent in the management of its activities” in the lead up to deaths.

NUH is currently the subject of the largest-ever NHS maternity review, led by former senior midwife Donna Ockenden, who also chaired the Shrewsbury maternity scandal inquiry.

In 2020, an exposé by The Independent found evidence of repeated poor care, spanning a decade, at the trust, with families accusing the hospital of covering up what happened to them.

The investigation, with Channel 4, found 46 cases of babies who had been left with permanent brain damage, 19 still-births and 15 deaths. Several families and staff came forward to The Independent with stories of failings by the trust.

A major review was commissioned in July 2020, but was soon superseded by Ockenden’s independent review. Within months of the new review being launched hundreds of families came forward. The review now includes more than 2,000 experiences of maternity care at the trust, including deaths and injuries.

open image in gallery Dr Jack and Sarah Hawkins, whose baby Harriet was stillborn, with their daughter Lottie ( PA Archive )

‘One piece of the jigsaw’

The parents of a baby who was stillborn under the care of Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust have said the corporate manslaughter investigation “is just one piece of the jigsaw towards accountability”.

Dr Jack and Sarah Hawkins, who both used to work for the trust until their daughter Harriet died in 2016, said: “Our lives were completely destroyed by the unimaginable and repeated trauma at the hands of NUH.

“This investigation is just one piece of the jigsaw towards accountability.

“A prosecution for corporate manslaughter will only penalise the trust, not the individuals responsible.

“We must never lose sight of individual accountability for those who so cruelly stole not just our daughter’s life and voice but many others.

“We will continue to fight for justice, not only for Harriet, but for all those whose lives have shattered.”

‘Mixed emotions’

In a statement, the Nottingham affected families group said the probe was “welcome” but added that “no investigation will ever reverse the harm and suffering”.

Their statement read: “Today’s announcement is one of mixed emotions.

“We wholeheartedly welcome and support the investigation into corporate manslaughter at NUH.

“It is also tinged with sadness that it has taken so many tragedies for this investigation to have been opened.

“Over many years families have repeatedly raised concerns over maternity safety, only to be ignored and turned away.

“Had our concerns been listened to and acted upon, lives could have been saved.

“No investigation will ever reverse the harm and suffering that thousands of families have endured, but right now families are feeling an immense sense of vindication.”