Norovirus: Winter vomiting bug cases surge to five-year January high

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The number of people hospitalised with a winter vomiting bug has surged to a five-year January high amid an ongoing crisis with hospitals across the country struggling to manage high volumes of patients.

Norovirus cases in hospitals are 80 per cent higher than the same period last year, according to new figures from the NHS. Last week there were 784 patients a day in hospital with norovirus, up from 650 cases a day the week prior.

NHS national clinical director for urgent and emergency care Professor Julian Redhead warned this surge in Norovirus was adding pressure to hospitals.

“This, along with higher than normal rates of flu and other winter viruses – and continued issues in delays in discharging patients – means hospitals remain extremely busy with patients,” he said.

Last week a damning report highlighted the horrors of that so-called ‘corridor care’ in the NHS ( PA )

Winter flu cases have also passed their peak, but with 3,833 patients in hospital with flu on average every day last week cases remain nearly 2.5 times higher than last year.

Hospitalised cases of Covid and RSV have also fallen, to 1071 and 29 cases on average a day respectively, but the average number of children hospitalised with RSV remains 91 per cent higher than last year.

Health secretary Wes Streeting said it was welcome to see flu rates falling and ambulance handover times improving, “but we’re not out of the woods yet”.

“Despite the work we did to end the strikes and roll out the new RSV vaccine, hospitals up and down the country are still facing significant pressure and patients continue to face unacceptable levels of care this winter,” he said.

Accident and emergency departments faced the busiest year on record in 2024 and ongoing winter virus pressures mean hospitals remain extremely busy with 96 per cent of adult beds occupied, which has pushed many hospitals to treat patients in any available space.

Last week a damning report highlighted the horrors of that so-called corridor care, revealing stories of patients being treated in store rooms or toilets and patients dying in corridors.

On Wednesday night England’s top doctor Professor Sir Stephen Powis warned the equivalent of half the country’s population will be attending emergency departments every year within a decade unless more work is done to move healthcare out of hospitals.

The NHS national medical director said in a speech that if the health system wants to avoid a situation of overcrowded A&Es by 2034 then it “must go for broke” by moving more care into communities.