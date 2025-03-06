Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England’s top doctor has urged the public to isolate for two days if they feel unwell, after a surge in Norovirus cases has gripped the country.

The latest NHS report shows that they lost almost 44,000 bed days to norovirus alone in the last month.

Figures show that there were 1,094 patients a day in hospital with the illness last week, more than double the number of patients compared to the same period last year.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, National Medical Director of NHS England, warned that while the weather was getting warmer, the latest figures were proof that winter was far from over for NHS staff.

He said staff continued to “work tirelessly to treat thousands of patients with norovirus and other nasty winter viruses each day” and that “we are certainly not out of the woods yet.”

“To help stop the spread of norovirus it is important to remember to wash your hands frequently with soap and water, and if you’re unwell to avoid mixing with other people until you have not had symptoms for two days.

“Hospitals continue to run at near capacity, with added pressure from almost one in seven beds taken up by patients who don’t need to be in hospital, and as these pressure continue it is vital that the public continue to use 999 and A&E in life-threatening emergencies and use NHS 111 – and 111 online – if you need advice and support for other conditions.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.