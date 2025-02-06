Norovirus cases hit a new high – symptoms and causes you need to know

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The number of people in hospital in England with norovirus is continuing to climb and has hit another new high for this winter, NHS figures show.

An average of 961 hospital beds were filled each day last week by patients with diarrhoea and vomiting or norovirus-like symptoms, up 7% from 898 the previous week, which had been the highest so far this season.

Norovirus levels also remain higher than at this point 12 months ago, when an average of 570 beds were filled with patients with symptoms, and also two years ago (750 patients).

It comes as flu levels in hospitals in England have fallen for the fourth week in a row. An average of 2,461 flu patients were in beds each day last week, including 122 in critical care.

This is down 18% from 3,019 the previous week, when 148 were in critical care.

The total is slightly lower than at this point last winter (2,478) but higher than this stage two years ago (962).

The figures have been published in the latest weekly snapshot of the performance of hospitals in England.

Here’s what you need to know about Norovirus:

What is norovirus?

“Norovirus is a highly contagious virus that causes gastroenteritis, which is an inflammation of the stomach and intestines,” explains Dr Chun Tang, GP at Pall Mall Medical. “It spreads easily through contaminated food, water, surfaces, or direct contact with an infected person.

“You can also get it by touching surfaces that have the virus on them and then putting your hands in your mouth, or by eating food that’s been handled by someone who has the virus.”

Norovirus is often mistakenly associated with the flu.

open image in gallery Seniors, especially those in nursing homes, are at higher risk (Alamy/PA)

“Unlike respiratory viruses like influenza, norovirus specifically targets the gastrointestinal system,” clarifies Dr Ashwin Sharma, from online pharmacy MedExpress. “In addition, often people think that because they feel better, they must not be transmittable anymore and that isn’t the case.

“Most people can remain contagious for up to two weeks or more after symptoms have resolved.”

Who is most at risk of getting Norovirus?

“Anyone can catch norovirus, but it tends to spread more easily in environments where people are in close contact, like in schools, hospitals, or nursing homes,” notes Tang. “Young children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are most at risk for severe symptoms because their bodies might not handle dehydration and other effects as well as others.

“But even healthy adults can get really sick from it because it’s so contagious.”

What are the symptoms of Norovirus?

open image in gallery Vomiting is a common symptoms of norovirus (Alamy/PA)

“Common symptoms of norovirus include nausea, diarrhoea, and vomiting,” says Sharma. “In some cases, individuals may also experience additional symptoms such as fever, headaches, and body aches.

“It is important to monitor these symptoms and seek medical attention if they become severe or persistent.”

Tang adds: “The most important thing to watch for is dehydration, especially in young children or older adults, as it can happen quickly due to vomiting and diarrhoea.”

open image in gallery Patients are advised to drink plenty of fluids (Alamy/PA)

Over-the-counter medications can help with fever and aches, however recovery mostly involves rest and letting the virus run its course while staying hydrated.

“The key is to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids, especially if you’re vomiting or have diarrhoea,” advises Tang. “In extreme cases, where dehydration becomes a problem, some people may need intravenous fluids.”

Can we do anything to prevent it?

“The most important thing is washing your hands regularly with soap and water, especially after using the bathroom or before eating,” says Tang. “Hand sanitisers aren’t as effective against norovirus, so good old-fashioned handwashing is key.

“Also, make sure to clean and disinfect surfaces, especially in kitchens and bathrooms, and wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly before eating.

“If someone around you has norovirus, it’s best to avoid direct contact and be extra on top with your hygiene. If symptoms continue, contact a GP.”