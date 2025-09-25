Poll: How long is an acceptable wait for a routine NHS appointment?
Have your say: Experts warn Labour is set to miss its NHS pledge, leaving millions facing long waits – but how long do you think is acceptable for a routine appointment?
The government is set to fall short of its pledge to cut NHS waiting lists, with experts warning millions of patients will still face lengthy delays for treatment by the end of this parliament.
Labour promised that 65 per cent of patients would be treated within 18 weeks – a standard that hasn’t been met for over a decade. But new analysis suggests the target will likely be missed, despite some progress in reducing the overall backlog.
Supporters say even getting close to the 18-week benchmark would mark a significant achievement given the scale of the challenge.
But critics argue that missed targets show patients are being let down, with many forced to wait months – or even years – for vital care.
So, how long do you think is an acceptable wait for a routine NHS appointment?
