A new poll has revealed a dramatic collapse in public satisfaction with the NHS, with almost two-thirds of people across England, Scotland, and Wales expressing their dissatisfaction.

The British Social Attitudes (BSA) survey found that 59 per cent of respondents were “quite” or “very” dissatisfied with how the health service is run — the highest level recorded since the survey began in 1983.

Concerns over access to care, long waiting times, and staffing shortages have contributed to this growing frustration. Worryingly, nearly one in ten people also reported experiencing harm due to NHS treatment or lack of access to care, with many suffering severe impacts.

Despite this dissatisfaction, the majority of the public still believe in the founding principles of the NHS, calling for more funding and staff to restore trust in the system.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said the Government has "taken the NHS off life support," citing a £26 billion investment, an end to strikes, falling waiting lists, and two million extra appointments delivered early.

But critics are warning that these figures should serve as a wake-up call, urging the government to take urgent action.

So, what’s your experience? Have you been impacted by NHS delays or a lack of access? Do you think the health service is in crisis, or is it still delivering for patients?

And crucially, what should be done to fix it? Should the government be investing more, or does the NHS need deeper structural reforms?

We want to hear from you. Vote in our poll and share your thoughts in the comments – we’ll feature the most insightful responses and discuss the results in the coming days.

