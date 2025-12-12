‘There were clear warnings’: Readers on the NHS ‘flunami’ crisis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Independent readers say it’s no surprise the NHS is being hit by a “flunami” – a sudden surge in flu cases that has pushed health secretary Wes Streeting to warn the service is close to collapse.

Many argued that years of underinvestment, delayed vaccinations and an overstretched workforce have left the system dangerously exposed.

Their comments came after Streeting admitted he is “genuinely fearful” for patient safety if next week’s resident doctors’ strike goes ahead, amid a 55 per cent weekly rise in flu cases.

Some readers described the crisis as long foretold, pointing to warnings from Australia about a more virulent strain.

Others highlighted the absence of spare capacity in the NHS, saying hospitals are now paying the price for a system run “on a shoestring” with too few beds and chronic staff shortages.

With industrial action looming, several focused on the pressures facing resident doctors, calling them undervalued, overworked and burdened with debt despite years of training, while others argued that the situation is being politicised when the focus should be on clear public health advice.

There was broad agreement that action is urgently needed: with readers urging vaccination, mask-wearing, better hygiene and measures to ease pressure on A&E as flu admissions soar.

Here’s what you had to say:

Too late

When I had the flu jab last week, the pharmacy told me that the NHS had not got its act together and was too late with giving the jabs. This would not be the first time. Ever since I can remember, I've had to wait until Christmas or later to get a flu jab.

As with the later variants of Covid, invitations are rushed out en masse and younger and less vulnerable people get the jabs first. By the time I could get an appointment at age over 70 and then over 75, it was too late, so I didn't bother. The pharmacist said most people rushing in were in their 40s and younger – hardly vulnerable.

Kitty

Resident doctors undervalued

Interesting that the health service is so dependent on so-called trainee, i.e. resident, doctors.

Guess it’s relatively cheap labour and can be, or has been, easy to exploit.

Although they had some pay rises in the last few years, their value has fallen in real terms since around 2008.

The last time resident doctors' pay consistently increased in real terms was in the late nineties!

And this is for professionals, many of whom have studied for six to eight years – some longer – reaching their 30s and earning the same as a Met policeman just out of police college, aged 18.

The resident doctors have huge debts after their studies, many well over a hundred grand, unless, of course, they come from a wealthy background.

They’re worked 24/7, often living on the job, hence ‘resident’, and as we now see when we have emergencies like flu and Covid, have been completely undervalued by the State.

stillaardvark2

No slack in the system

The flu is always going to pose problems in the winter months, but the NHS (which I support) has been run for many years without any slack in the system in the name of some management notion of "efficiency" (i.e., doing ever more on a shoestring). Unless the British accept that services have to be paid for, and show willingness to pay as much of their national wealth for health care as comparable countries, we will always be facing crises of this sort.

Danilov

Streeting’s statement is emotive

Wes Streeting has warned he cannot guarantee the safety of patients if strike action goes ahead next week, given the state of the NHS and rising flu cases.

Even if there were no strikes, Wes Streeting cannot make that guarantee. His statement is an emotive one.

NineyTheObserver

Striking now is ethically reprehensible

What we should be fearful about is the ability of doctors to threaten and blackmail the whole population with weeks-long strikes just when we need them the most. Imagine if firefighters did the same – yes you have a fire, but we won't move unless you give me more money.

It's ridiculous and ethically reprehensible. It's mafia-style extortion. They should hang their head in shame. If we all behaved the same, the entire economy would collapse immediately. Striking has gone from a right of many against the privilege of a few, to a privilege of a few against the rights of many.

AgeOfStoopid

Focus on public health, not politics

Why on earth do we continue to politicise what is fundamentally a public health problem? It is the flu season. We must disseminate public health information to prevent spread – vaccination, good hygiene, sensible precautions to stay home if unwell, wear a mask if you have to go out whilst unwell. There is no need to make this about anything else. It’s not about the doctors or the government – it’s called real life.

HappilyRetiredWoman

Wear a mask

This flu has sidestepped last year's vaccine, making it less effective. All the more reason to wear a mask, especially if you are ill and need to go shopping etc. Starmer, however, has said today that the government is not advising people to wear masks, in opposition to NHS leaders' advice.

stonia

Underinvestment in the NHS

Civilised countries have surplus hospital beds available for situations like this.

The Tories have underinvested in the NHS for fourteen years, and that’s why everyone is now panicking.

Labour are far from perfect, but they are trying to correct almost one and a half decades of Tory mismanagement.

Cyclone8

Travel and virus spread

Science, history and the pandemic showed how flu and other viruses arrive in most nations – via air travel. Flying also creates emissions and the sector needs much more regulation and taxation. A simple quarantine for suspect travellers would reduce NHS costs and public health concerns.

kremnos

Heads should roll

Australia usually gets the flu before us, and there were clear warnings that this one was more virulent. Knowing all this, I must ask these questions:

Why did we not produce a vaccine better tailored to the new virus, having had several months’ warning? Why did we not organise a Covid-style vaccination campaign? People did not get vaccinated because they had to pay for the vaccination unless they were old or infirm.

Heads should roll at NHS HQ, but that never, ever happens.

Pomerol95

Reduce transmission

Try not to pass it on to others. Try not to catch it, then you can't pass it on. Wear a mask in close-contact public spaces, such as buses and trains.

Just a slight reduction in the risk of transmission can have a large effect on the spread – it spreads exponentially.

much0ado

Make mask wearing a habit

Anyone feeling unwell should wear a mask and wash hands as needed. This should become a world culture/habit as the simplest way to minimise a future pandemic. The WHO should be urging this practice.

Why is Streeting not on TV urging this action?

AsICIt

Some of the comments have been edited for this article for brevity and clarity.

