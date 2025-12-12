Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wes Streeting has warned that strikes at Christmas could be “the Jenga piece” that forces the NHS to collapse.

The Health Secretary said a huge jump in flu cases has left the NHS facing a “challenge unlike any it has seen since the pandemic” and urged resident doctors to accept the government’s offer and end their actions.

“The whole NHS team is working around the clock to keep the show on the road. But it’s an incredibly precarious situation,” he wrote in The Times.

“Christmas strikes could be the Jenga piece that collapses the tower.

“That’s why I am appealing directly to resident doctors to accept the government’s offer.”

NHS figures published on Thursday showed flu cases at a record level for the time of year after jumping 55 per cent in a week to an average of 2,660 patients in hospital each day last week.

Mr Streeting warned the numbers could triple by the peak and described the scenes in hospital as “inexcusable”.

He said the British Medical Association (BMA) leadership calling off planned Christmas strikes would have “given the NHS certainty this week, when it is firefighting the flu epidemic”.

“I am appealing over their heads and directly to resident doctors,” he wrote in The Times.

“In this season of goodwill, I’m asking them to call off the Christmas strikes and choose a fresh start. Bring an end to the dispute and begin a new era of partnership.”

The BMA said it will consult members by surveying them online on whether a new deal from the government is enough to call off walkouts next week.

The online poll will close on Monday, just two days before the five-day strike is set to start.

The union said the new offer includes new legislation to ensure homegrown doctors in training have priority for speciality training roles, an increase in speciality training posts over the next three years, with 1,000 of these to start in 2026, and funding mandatory examination and Royal College membership fees for resident doctors.