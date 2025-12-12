NHS braces for worst winter flu crisis ever as hospital cases surge 55% in a week – latest
Hospitalisations for flu in England hit highest ever levels for this time of year
Hospitals across the UK are bracing for a “worst case scenario” as the number of people admitted with flu is at a record level for this time year, with numbers increasing by 55 per cent in a week.
As numbers increased by 55 per cent in a week, health secretary Wes Streeting admitted there is a “tidal wave of flu” tearing through hospitals.
Figures show an average of 2,660 flu patients were in hospital each day last week, up from 1,717 the previous week.
An NHS chief has warned flu rates will continue to climb, with “no peak in sight yet” as hospitals are facing a “worst case scenario” this December.
It comes as the latest H3N2 strain is causing an “unprecedented wave of super flu”, with thousands left needing hospital care.
Professor Meghana Pandit, NHS national medical director, said: “With record demand for A&E and ambulances and an impending resident doctors strike, this unprecedented wave of super flu is leaving the NHS facing a worst-case scenario for this time of year – with staff being pushed to the limit to keep providing the best possible care for patients.”
Meanwhile, the prime minister has labelled the doctors’ union as “irresponsible” over strike plans amid the rise in flu cases.
Where in the UK is most affected by the flu surge as pressure mounts on hospitals
Wear a mask in public spaces to combat 'tidal wave' of flu, NHS leader says
People who are experiencing flu or cold symptoms should mask up in public, an NHS leader has advised in order to tackle the “tidal wave” of illness that is sweeping the UK.
Daniel Elkeles, chief executive of NHS Providers, said the country is seeing a “very nasty strain of flu” that has occurred earlier in the year than normal.
“So children are still at school, it’s warm and wet, so it’s perfect flu-spreading conditions,” he told Times Radio.
“When you were talking about anything like Covid, I think we need to get back into the habit that if you are coughing and sneezing, but you’re not unwell enough to not go to work, then you must wear a mask when you’re in public spaces, including on public transport to stop the chances of you giving your virus to somebody else.
“And we were all very good about infection control during Covid. And we really, really need to get back to that now.”
Schools forced to shut amid flu wave
A severe flu wave has forced at least three schools to close and pushed others to revive Covid-style precautions.
South Bank Primary School in Middlesbrough cancelled its festive events, saying it “would not be safe” to hold Christmas lunches, plays, or craft days.
In Cornwall, Budehaven Community School shut after “unprecedented” illness and “increasing incidences” of flu and Group A Streptococcus infection.
St Martin’s Secondary School in Caerphilly also closed temporarily after 242 pupils and 12 staff were hit with norovirus symptoms, while Congleton High School in Cheshire shut for three days due to widespread flu-like sickness.
Meanwhile, mask-wearing has resurfaced on public transport as NHS chiefs urge anyone “coughing and sneezing” to cover up.
Lib Dems call for vaccinations in churches and pubs
The Liberal Democrats have called for an emergency flu vaccination scheme to be rolled out in community venues across England, with outreach programmes to tackle disinformation.
The scheme would see flu jabs offered in village halls, supermarkets, churches and social clubs, along with dedicated roaming “jab vans”.
The campaign comes as Lib Dem analysis shows that rates of flu vaccination among over 65s fell in every local authority in the country between 2023-4 and 2024-5.
Should I get a flu jab this winter to fight off H3N2 ‘super flu’?
The H3N2 strain of the influenza virus seems to be hitting harder and lasting for longer than expected.
Doctors have said the best protection against the flu is the vaccine, which is freely available to certain groups.
Strikes will inflict 'pain' on patients, Downing Street says, as it calls for reversal
The doctors’ union must reverse its “astounding” plans to strike and inflict “pain” on patients as flu cases surge, Downing Street has said.
A No 10 spokesman told reporters the government had done “everything” it can to cancel the strikes, including giving the BMA the option to extend their strike mandate.
“And it’s frankly astounding that the BMA leadership rejected this,” they said.
“And let’s be clear about what this decision means: Their NHS colleagues will have to cancel Christmas plans to cover shifts, patients will have operations cancelled, and the NHS will be preparing for the worst in the middle of an unprecedented flu season.
“And the government’s position is clear. It’s astonishing that the BMA’s leadership has chosen to inflict this pain on people.
“But resident doctors now face a choice: Continue the damaging industrial action in which everyone loses, or choose more jobs, better career progression, more money in their pockets and an end to strikes.”
No change in facemask guidance, Starmer says, as he urges 'common sense'
The government is not changing its guidance on face masks but people should use “common sense” and be “careful” around vulnerable individuals amid a rise in flu cases, Sir Keir Starmer said.
Asked whether the government needed to step in and advise people to wear face masks on public transport, the prime minister told broadcasters on a visit to Norfolk: “Well, I think as far as the flu is concerned, there’s a winter plan in place, and I had a briefing on that the day before last in terms of the robustness of the plan.
“I want to thank all the NHS staff who always step up during the winter period to deal with flu or whatever else. We do need to take precautions.
“There’s no difference in the guidance, so we’re not changing guidance on face masks.
“But the usual things about ventilation, washing hands and just being careful when you’re around people who are vulnerable is the guidance. It’s common sense, and I think most people would want to behave in that way.”
What are the key symptoms of H3N2?
As H3N2 cases surge in England, healthcare professionals are urging people to look out for the key symptoms of the virus.
Ayesha Bashir, Prescribing Pharmacist at Chemist4U, said the symptoms to be aware of are:
- A sudden high temperature
- A dry, persistent cough
- Body aches and joint pain
- Headache
- Fatigue that comes on very quickly
- Sore throat
- Loss of appetite
- Sometimes nausea or diarrhoea
However, she said symptoms don’t differ much between flu strains, so you won’t be able to tell which one you’ve caught based on how you feel.
“What does matter is how unwell you are overall,” she added. “If you’re struggling to breathe, have chest pain, or your symptoms are worsening after a few days, it’s important to seek medical advice.”
