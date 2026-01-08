Streeting warns NHS ‘not out of the woods yet’ as flu cases spike

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Health secretary Wes Streeting has warned “we are not out of the woods yet”, flu cases have spiked following Christmas and New Year gatherings.

Figures published today show that the number of patients in hospital beds with flu has risen by 9 per cent on the previous week to 2,924, following two weeks where that number had fallen.

Norovirus and Covid figures have also increased, with the average number of patients in hospital up on the pervious week.

Overall bed occupancy was up 5 per cent on the previous week at just under 92 per cent.

“Today's data shows we are not out of the woods yet. While the NHS is better prepared and performing more strongly than this time last year thanks to the tireless work of staff, the current cold snap is putting fresh pressure on frontline services,” Mr Streeting said.

The number of patients in hospital beds for flu, Covid and Norovirus has risen, NHS figures show ( PA Wire )

“Flu can be serious, particularly for older people, young children and those with underlying conditions, and vaccination remains the best protection. I urge everyone who is eligible to get their flu jab as soon as possible.

“By acting now, we can help keep people out of hospital, support our NHS staff through the toughest weeks of winter, and ensure emergency care is there for those who need it most.”

It comes after data in December suggested the UK could face the worst flu season in decades. In the first week of December 1,717 patients were admitted to hospitals in England with the infection, up 56 per cent on the same week in 2024, according to NHS England.

The UK’s flu season was underway week’s before it usually starts mounting pressure on the NHS. It’s thought a new strain of influenza, influenza A H3N2 subclade K, was infecting the majority of people. This strain has seven mutations that differentiate it from the previous H3N2 strain.

In the run up to Christmas an average of 19,120 resident doctors were on strike each day between 17 and 22 December. That’s slightly higher than the 17,236 average in the last set of November strikes.

However, the majority of hospital appointments still went ahead and more than 5,000 fewer patients were in hospital on Christmas Day compared to last year, with 78.8 per cent of beds occupied.

But following this week’s rise in flu cases, NHS national medical director Professor Meghana Pandit has warned the “worst is far from over for the NHS this winter”.

“The cold weather also means we are also seeing more vulnerable patients with respiratory problems in A&E and more injuries from slips and falls due to the icy conditions, so it remains an extremely busy time,” she added.

“Staff continue to work incredibly hard and we are seeing teams across the country pulling out all the stops to ensure patients get the care they need. It remains important that people come forward for care as usual and there are still plenty of opportunities to get vaccinated and get protected against flu.”

There were more than 5,100 more ambulance handovers last week (101,177) than the same week last year. These figures include New Year’s Eve, one of the busiest nights of the year for ambulance crews.

Despite the pressure, the average ambulance handover time (37 minutes 44 seconds) was more than 16 minutes quicker than the same time last year - although was down on the week before.

The data comes with demand on the NHS remaining high as it manages the impact of a cold snap.

Data published last week showed it received the second-highest number of calls to 111 in two years on Saturday 27 December, with 87,318 calls answered.

A total of 414,562 calls to NHS 111 were reported as answered during Christmas week, almost 24,000 more than the previous week.