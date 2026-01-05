Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Key differences between Covid and flu symptoms

What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types of flu and colds? | Decomplicated
  • Health officials are warning of an anticipated seasonal surge in both flu and Covid-19 this winter.
  • While both viruses share many symptoms, flu typically presents with sudden fever and aches, whereas Covid-19 symptoms have evolved to include cold-like signs and a hoarse throat.
  • Last winter, the flu led to over 8,000 hospitalisations, with vaccination proving effective in reducing severe cases.
  • Covid-19 continues to cause serious illness, with new variants like Stratus emerging, though experts consider viral mutation normal.
  • Eligible individuals are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated against both flu and Covid-19 to protect vulnerable populations and alleviate pressure on the NHS.
