UK days away from running out of blood as stocks plummet to critical levels

The UK is just days away from running out of some blood reserves as stocks plummet to critical levels.

NHS Blood and Transplant NHSBT, the body responsible for donations, warned it could be forced to trigger a red alert - the highest warning available - as hospital trusts have less than three days’ worth of supplies of O-negative blood left.

Donors have been urged to book an appointment to donate at their nearest centre to help the service avert a crisis.

In a new alert on Wednesday, NHSBT said: “Regrettably, despite active hospital support and the work of our donation teams, our stock of O D negative red cells is reducing, and we have some concern that, without increased intervention, we are at risk of having to declare a Red Alert.”

If the NHS reaches red alert, it would result in “severe and prolonged shortages,” with hospitals having to limit operations to prioritise blood for emergency procedures.

NHSBT aims to have six days’ worth of stock for all types of red blood cells. But four bank holidays in close succession have meant supplies have dropped below this level for several types, with O-negative, which is a universal type that can be given to all patients, falling lowest.

It told The Independent: “We urgently need more appointments to be booked and attended to help boost stocks and maintain supply to hospitals.”

“We’d encourage anyone who can donate, especially those with O blood groups, to please book an appointment as soon as possible.”

Earlier this month, NHSBT sent out a plea to fill 50,000 donation appointments after shortages worsened over the four bank holidays from April to May, as donations typically drop during holiday periods.

According to the authority, hospitals need over 5,000 blood donations daily to ensure they have enough blood to treat patients.

Stocks of O blood have consistently been at low levels over the last year and have remained at the “amber” alert stage.

In October, NHSBT warned that it had four weeks before it would have to move to red alert if donation levels didn’t increase.

The shortages were driven by increased demand and fewer O-negative donors.