GPs asked to find undiagnosed infected blood victims

GPs will be asked to find undiagnosed infected blood victims, following a national inquiry’s concern that hundreds affected by the scandal could be living unaware.

Around 400,000 new patients registering at GP practices each year will be asked if they had a blood transfusion before 1996 and offered tests for Hepatitis C, under new rules from NHS England.

The drive comes in response to recommendations from the Infected Blood Inquiry into the scandal that left 30,000 patients infected with HIV and hepatitis, and killed more than 3,000 people from the 1970s to the 1990s.

The inquiry, led by Sir Brian Langstaff, suggested hundreds of people infected during childbirth may still be living undiagnosed and unaware.

The scandal has been dubbed the “biggest disaster in the history of the NHS”, and earlier this month, the government admitted some patients will die before they get compensation.

In the final inquiry report, published in May 2024, Sir Langstaff recommended that patients who might have had blood transfusions before 1996 should be tested for Hepatitis C.

NHS England has said around 400,000 people born before 1996 will now be asked if they received a historic blood transfusion, with those who did then being offered a test for Hepatitis C.

Hepatitis C is a virus that can cause liver inflammation and damage, It is spread through blood-to-blood contact, sharing of unsterilised needles, and very rarely through unprotected sex.

People may not experience symptoms for months or even years after infection, and if left untreated, it can cause serious, potentially life-threatening damage to the liver.

Patients infected with Hepatitis B and HIV before 1996 are likely to have been diagnosed already based on the symptoms that occur, according to NHS England.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director, said: “The failures of the contaminated blood scandal have had a horrifying impact for patients and their families for decades, and I would like to reiterate our deepest apologies for the role the health service played in the suffering and loss for so many.

“The NHS is dedicated to implementing the Inquiry’s recommendations and this simple change to the GP registration process for patients is a vital step forward in ensuring that nobody affected by contaminated blood is living undiagnosed and unsupported.

The new process for GPs to identify Hepatitis C patients will be introduced from 16 June. NHS England has already issued new guidance to GPs.

Patients will be offered self-testing Hepatitis C kits to do at home, or be tested at GP surgeries, sexual health clinics and other NHS services.

Once diagnosed the virus is treated by taking antivirals for several weeks. According to the NHS nine out of 10 patients are usually cured.

Under the NHS guidance, newly registered patients born on or before 31 December 1995 will be asked if they have had a blood transfusion.

Monica Desai, Head of Hepatitis Section at UKHSA, said: "It’s critical that those most at risk of hepatitis C continue to be tested so they can get access to life-saving treatments and clear the virus.

“Testing is free - either via your GP or by ordering a kit online."

UKHSA added since screening of blood donations was introduced, the risk of getting an infection from a blood transfusion or blood products is very low.