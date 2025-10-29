NHS makes morning-after pill free for all women – here’s how to get it

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Women across England can now access the morning-after pill free of charge from almost 10,000 community pharmacies.

Hailed by officials as the most significant change to sexual health services since the 1960s, this move is estimated by NHS England to benefit tens of thousands of women.

Previously, while emergency contraception was free from most GPs and sexual health clinics, it cost up to £30 when purchased from pharmacies.

From Wednesday, the pill is available without the need for an appointment with a family doctor or clinic, greatly improving accessibility.

Officials anticipate this will be a "game-changer" in making care more accessible.

Dr Sue Mann, national clinical director in women’s health at NHS England, said: “This is one of the biggest changes to sexual health services since the 1960s and a game changer in making reproductive healthcare more easily accessible for women.

open image in gallery From Wednesday, the pill will be available for free from almost 10,000 community pharmacies ( PA )

“Instead of trying to search for women’s services or explain their needs, from today women can just pop into their local pharmacy and get the oral emergency contraceptive pill free of charge without needing to make an appointment.

“Community pharmacists and their teams are trusted professionals who women will be able to speak to confidentially and address any concerns they may have.

“With four in five people living within a 20-minute walk from a pharmacy, this service is another example of how the NHS is already delivering on our 10 Year Health Plan commitment to shift care into the heart of communities.”

The move was announced in March as part of the Government’s plans for investment in community pharmacies.

Earlier this year, pharmacies also began offering consultations for the contraceptive pill, as well as repeat supplies.

Janet Morrison, chief executive of Community Pharmacy England, said: “Providing emergency contraception through community pharmacies is a fantastic move for widening access and convenience for patients across the country.

“Allowing regular supply of oral contraception from pharmacies has been well received, so building on this to now include emergency contraception is a natural step.

“Many pharmacies have been involved in similar local schemes for years, so we’re pleased to see this important new service introduce a consistent offer to women nationally.”

open image in gallery The rollout of free emergency contraception is part of a wider package of support for community pharmacies ( Getty/iStock )

Reacting to news of the rollout, Henry Gregg, chief executive of the National Pharmacy Association, said: “We’ve long called for the national commissioning of emergency contraception, so this is good news for patients and pharmacies alike that this is launching today.

“For too long, access to free emergency contraception has been a postcode lottery for patients, with local arrangements only existing in certain parts of the country.

“Pharmacies are a great place for patients to get care quickly on their doorstep and we would never want to see people priced out from such a vital treatment.

“It’s really important that pharmacies, who are under significant pressure and closing in record numbers, are sustainably funded so they can continue to provide important services to patients such as these.”

The rollout of free emergency contraception is part of a wider package of support for community pharmacies, NHS England said.

Also, from today, people newly prescribed antidepressants will be able to seek additional advice about the medication.

A campaign, running until January 2026, will also aim to highlight what community pharmacies offer to patients.