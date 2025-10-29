Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Morning-after pill made free at thousands of community pharmacies in England

Dr Zoe Williams explains the risks and benefits of the contraceptive pill on the Well Enough podcast
  • Women in England can now access the morning-after pill free of charge from almost 10,000 community pharmacies.
  • This new service, effective from Wednesday, removes the previous cost of up to £30 and the requirement for a GP or clinic appointment.
  • NHS England officials have described the move as the biggest change to sexual health services since the 1960s, significantly improving accessibility for women.
  • Dr Sue Mann, national clinical director in women’s health at NHS England, highlighted that women can now confidentially obtain emergency contraception at their local pharmacy.
  • The initiative is part of a wider government investment in community pharmacies, which also includes free consultations for the contraceptive pill and advice for new antidepressant prescriptions.
