Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lucy Letby’s hospital trust has been slammed for a string of emergency care failings, including unsafe corridor care that led to elderly patients developing delirium.

The Countess of Chester Hosptial, where Lucy Letby worked and was convicted of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder seven others, was criticised by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) over delays in the care of sepsis patients, as well as elderly patients who were left for so long that they developed “corridor-induced delirium”.

The hospital was also criticised for having “visibly dirty equipment” and out-of-date medical devices, including some with damaged wires hanging out.

The watchdog has handed the trust a formal warning notice over the failures identified after the CQC’s inspection in February 2025. Concerns included:

Mental health patients being left with staff who were sleeping or on their phones

Patients with fractured hips are forced to sit in wheelchairs when they should have had beds

Inspectors found 59 incidents of delays to providing sepsis treatment, 44 of which were because the trust failed to take patients from ambulances quickly enough

Evidence that “long stays on the corridor” and the deterioration of patients because of this was “normalised”

The watchdog described the department as “gridlocked”, with patients telling inspectors it was “as busy as a nearby motorway”.

It said: “Patients were frequently treated in unsuitable and unsafe areas, including corridors, with little privacy.”

“Patients were left on trolleys or in chairs for extended periods, leading to deconditioning and unmet basic needs,” it added.

The report found some staff were “task-focused and lacked compassion”. It also warned about cultural issues within the A&E department and found that some staff did not always feel they could raise concerns or that concerns would be acted on if they did so.

In one incident, the CQC’s inspectors had to inform the trust’s chief executive after they saw a staff member speaking “discourteously” in front of patients. The comment was described as “serious and inappropriate”.

It also highlighted concerns over the trust’s use of an external company to provide staff to monitor mental health patients in A&E, after inspectors found patients were left unattended.

Inspectors said: “We observed a staff member employed by this service using their mobile phone and placing themselves away from the patient behind a door where constant observations could not be maintained for a period of 15 minutes.

“Incident data also showed an incident where ED staff had found the third-party provider staff asleep whilst on continuous observations.”

Overall, the report said: “The service’s culture did not ensure staff consistently modelled positive or professional behaviours, with instances of inappropriate behaviour not in line with the trust’s vision and strategy.”

It stated that the department’s leaders “lacked clarity and consistent visibility” and warned that “governance and accountability were weak, with repeated failures to address known risks”.

“Staff experiences with raising concerns were mixed.”

The Countess of Chester has been approached for comment.