Three people have been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter following an investigation into the Lucy Letby murders.

The former Countess of Chester Hospital nurse was convicted in 2023 of murdering seven infants and attempting to murder seven others.

Three people who were part of the senior leadership team at Countess of Chester Hospital between 2015 and 2016 have been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter after an investigation prompted by the murder convictions of Lucy Letby, Cheshire Constabulary said on Tuesday.

Detective Superintendent Paul Hughes, senior investigating officer for Operation Duet, said: “In October 2023 following the lengthy trial and subsequent conviction of Lucy Letby, Cheshire Constabulary launched an investigation into corporate manslaughter at the Countess of Chester Hospital (CoCH).

“This focuses on senior leadership and their decision-making to determine whether any criminality has taken place concerning the response to the increased levels of fatalities.

“In March 2025 the scope of the investigation widened to also include gross negligence manslaughter.

“This is a separate offence to corporate manslaughter and focuses on the grossly negligent action or inaction of individuals. It is important to note that this does not impact on the convictions of Lucy Letby for multiple offences of murder and attempted murder.

“As part of our ongoing enquiries, on Monday 30 June three individuals who were part of the senior leadership team at the CoCH in 2015-2016, were arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

“All three have subsequently been bailed pending further enquiries.

“Both the corporate manslaughter and gross negligence manslaughter elements of the investigation are continuing and there are no set timescales for these.

“Our investigation into the deaths and non-fatal collapses of babies at the neo-natal units of both the Countess of Chester Hospital and the Liverpool Women’s Hospital between the period of 2012 to 2016 is also ongoing.”

This is a breaking story, more to follow...