Once-daily pill for endometriosis approved for use on the NHS

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new at-home treatment option offers hope for women suffering from endometriosis.

The NHS has approved linzagolix, also known as Yselty, a once-daily pill designed to alleviate the debilitating symptoms of the condition.

Endometriosis affects an estimated 1.5 million women in the UK, causing tissue similar to the womb lining to grow elsewhere in the body. This can lead to a range of painful and disruptive symptoms, including severe pelvic pain, heavy periods, exhaustion, and fertility problems.

The current diagnostic process can be lengthy, with Nice reporting an average nine-year delay between the onset of symptoms and diagnosis.

Linzagolix offers a new approach to managing endometriosis by blocking specific hormones that contribute to the condition's symptoms.

This new oral medication is expected to benefit up to 1,000 women annually, providing a more convenient and accessible treatment option.

open image in gallery Endometriosis affects an estimated 1.5 million women in the UK ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

The news comes after Nice approved the first long-term daily pill for endometriosis, known as relugolix combination therapy or Ryeqo, in March.

Helen Knight, director of medicines evaluation at Nice, said linzagolix offers “a convenient way for people with endometriosis to manage their condition and helps to ease pressure on NHS services.

“Thanks to our streamlined process, we’ve been able to fast-track our evaluation of this treatment to get it to the people who need it, quickly.

“Linzagolix is a valuable addition to the options available for this often painful and disruptive condition.”

Linzagolix is taken as a once-daily 200 mg tablet and requires separate hormonal “add-back” therapy, which is low-dose hormone replacement therapy (HRT) to prevent menopause-like symptoms and bone loss.

In clinical trials, linzagolix was shown to reduce painful periods and non-menstrual pelvic pain, compared with a dummy drug.

open image in gallery The once-daily tablet can be taken at home ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Linzagolix, which is already approved for treating fibroids, is for patients whose previous medical or surgical treatments for endometriosis have been unsuccessful.

Dr Sue Mann, national clinical director in women’s health at NHS England, said: “This is welcome news for women with endometriosis who haven’t found relief from previous therapies or surgery – it’s another treatment option which will help women take control of their health and better manage the symptoms of this often painful and debilitating condition.

“This is a testament to our ongoing commitment to improving treatment, care and quality of life for women – and follows the approval just months ago of the first long-term daily pill for managing endometriosis on the NHS, giving women more choice in treatment they can take in the comfort of their own homes.”

Women’s health minister, Baroness Merron, said: “This could be a game-changer for thousands of women battling endometriosis, which can be a debilitating and life-limiting condition.

“After years of neglect in women’s health, we are turning the tide – backing new treatments like linzagolix, cutting diagnosis times and slashing waiting lists.”