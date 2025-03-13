Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A first-of-its-kind pill for endometriosis has been approved for NHS use, offering hope for people in England suffering from the debilitating condition.

The combination drug, relugolix–estradiol–norethisterone (also known as relugolix combination therapy or Ryeqo), is the first long-term daily pill licensed to treat endometriosis.

It marks a significant advancement over current treatments, offering a more convenient and potentially less arduous experience for patients.

The pill is expected to help about 1,000 endometriosis patients every year.

It works by blocking specific hormones that contribute to endometriosis while simultaneously providing necessary hormone replacement. This dual action addresses the root cause of the condition while mitigating potential side effects.

Unlike existing injectable treatments, which can initially exacerbate symptoms, Ryeqo can be taken at home, offers faster relief, and combines multiple hormones into a single pill. This eliminates the need for frequent clinic visits.

Endometriosis occurs when tissue similar to the womb lining grows elsewhere in the body, commonly in the pelvis, bladder, and bowel.

Endometriosis can cause debilitating pain

The condition can cause debilitating pain, heavy periods, exhaustion, and fertility problems, significantly impacting women's personal and professional lives.

According to the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice), which approved the medication, about 1.5 million people in the UK suffer from endometriosis.

However, receiving a diagnosis typically takes nine years from when symptoms first appear. According to the NHS website, that is because symptoms can be similar to those associated with other conditions, such as fibroids, pelvic inflammatory disease and irritable bowel syndrome.

Nice initially rejected the drug, but new evidence was provided by the manufacturer Gedeon Richter to address questions about effectiveness and value for money.

The drug will only be made available on the NHS for patients whose medical or surgical treatment for endometriosis has failed.

Helen Knight, director of medicines evaluation at Nice, said: “This new treatment marks a potential step-change in how we manage endometriosis, putting control back in patients’ hands while ensuring value for the taxpayer.

“Instead of travelling to clinics for injections, there is now a daily tablet that can be taken at home.

“The treatment can also be stopped and started more easily, which is particularly important for those planning to have children and for managing side-effects.

“This convenience not only benefits patients but reduces pressure on NHS services.”

The list price for the treatment is £72 for a 28-day supply (excluding VAT).