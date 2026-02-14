Scientists say they now know what went wrong with Johnson & Johnson’s Covid vaccine

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized Johnson & Johnson’s Covid vaccine for emergency use in February 2021, nearly a year into the global pandemic that would go on to kill more than one million Americans.

Just over two years later, the agency requested the voluntary withdrawal of the authorization, following cases of a “rare and severe” type of blood clot in people who had gotten the shot called “VITT.”

Now, Australian researchers say they finally know what happened with the shots and the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in Europe.

The people who developed the clots had a reaction to the virus used to make the shots, known as adenovirus. And, they were genetically prone to the reaction.

“By modifying or removing this specific adenovirus protein, future vaccines can avoid this extremely rare reaction while continuing to provide strong protection against disease,” Flinders University researcher Dr. Jing Wang said in a statement.

open image in gallery Australian researchers say they finally know how taking the Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine was linked to a rare and severe type of blood clot — and how to prevent it going forward ( AFP via Getty Images )

So, what happens?

When people get the shots, the body’s immune system can accidentally confuse a normal protein from adenovirus - which is used to ferry coronavirus DNA into our cells, leading to the creation of antibodies that protect us from the disease - with a protein found in the blood called PF4.

It’s this confusion that triggers the production of a dangerous blood antibody that leads to clotting, the researchers said. Known as an autoantibody, it mistakenly attacks the host.

Building on years of previous research that examined PF4 and antibodies from vaccines, they found this out by using a mass spectrometer, an instrument that works to identify and quantify molecules within a sample.

“A novel aspect of the paper was our use of powerful mass spectrometry sequencing to identify molecular mimicry between the adenovirus vector protein and the PF4 culprit target,” Wang said.

“This was the missing link that explains how a normal immune response can, in very rare cases, become harmful.”

open image in gallery Flinders University’s Dr. Jing Jing Wang and Professor Tom Gordon pose in a lab in South Australia ( Flinders University )

Nowhere to go but forward

The FDA and CDC reported that 15 cases of VITT had been reported in 2021, with all cases occurring in women between the ages of 18 and 59 years old.

They experienced symptoms between six and 15 days after receiving the vaccine.

And, hundreds of other cases have been reported in Europe, although little data has been made available regarding cases reported elsewhere.

Some researchers have estimated a death rate for VITT of more than 20 percent.

For patients who have a very low platelet count and have experienced a brain hemorrhage following blood clots in the brain, however, the risk of death jumps to 73 percent, according to University College London.

But the new research can help to prevent this rare problem entirely, the Australians say.

“Researchers say the findings will help ensure future vaccines built on this technology remain effective, accessible and even safer, particularly in regions where adenovirus‑vector vaccines are critical tools for disease prevention,” Flinders University wrote.