Researchers discover the immune system’s ‘fountain of youth’ - but it has a cost

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Researchers have discovered the “fountain of youth” for cells - but it comes with a big cost.

Some people over 60 years old were found to have immune systems that appear to much younger in wear-and-tear, Mayo Clinic researchers announced Thursday. The immune system is what protects us from getting sick and promotes healing. With age, the immune system’s ability to protect the body from infection and disease can wane. Young immune systems are constantly exposed to new bacteria and viruses, and previous research has shown that infant immune systems beat those of adults at fighting off the invaders.

Researchers now say some have immune systems that don’t match their age.

"We observed that these patients have very young immune systems despite being in their 60s and 70s,” Dr. Cornelia Weyand, a Mayo Clinic rheumatologist and clinician-scientist, said in a statement. “But the price they pay for that is autoimmunity.”

Autoimmunity is what happens when the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissues and organs. There are more than 100 known autoimmune diseases, according to the Cleveland Clinic, including lupus, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, celiac disease and Hashimoto’s thyroiditis. Women are at a higher risk than men, thanks to genetic and hormonal differences, according to Stanford Medicine.

Researchers say they have found the ‘fountain of youth’ for cells - but it comes with a big cost. ( AFP via Getty Images )

Doctors discovered this anomaly in more than 100 older patients who went to the Minnesota clinic to receive treatment for a rare autoimmune disease known as giant cell arteritis.

Giant cell arteritis is an inflammation of the lining of your arteries that can affect the arteries in your head, the clinic explained. Untreated, it can lead to blindness, an aortic aneurysm, and, less commonly, stroke. It frequently causes headaches, jaw pain and vision problems. What causes the disorder remains unknown.

Studying the diseased tissue of these patients, the researchers found they had specialized cells in their immune system known as “stem-like T cells.” The cells behave like young stem cells, which are critical for repairing and maintaining a healthy immune system. But, in this case, they were spreading the autoimmune disease.

Going forward, the scientists hope to learn more about this link and what they observed from the patients.

"Contrary to what one may think, there are benefits to having an immune system that ages in tandem with the body," Dr. Jörg Goronzy, a Mayo Clinic researcher on aging, said. "We need to consider the price to pay for immune youthfulness. That price can be autoimmune disease."

The findings were published in the journal Nature Aging.