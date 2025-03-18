How food poisoning can trigger autoimmune diseases

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Foodborne illness can lead to deadly consequences and devastating conditions - that can last much longer than the initial queasiness.

Also known as food poisoning, it is often caused by eating or drinking substances that are contaminated with chemicals or germs. Each year 48 million — or one in six — Americans are sickened by a foodborne illness, and 3,000 people die.

Each year from 2000 to 2008, researchers found that 31 major disease-causing organisms were responsible for 9.4 million cases of foodborne illness. More than half were caused by norovirus, which has recently spread around the country.

Researchers say that exposure to foodborne illness can also trigger autoimmune disease. Autoimmune diseases occur if a person’s immune system mistakenly attacks healthy cells or organs, instead of defending the body against disease and infection.

Here’s what to know about how foodborne illness can be linked to these diseases:

open image in gallery People exposed to bacteria through foodborne illness may experience more than just a fever, health experts warn. Some can develop autoimmune diseases that affect the rest of their lives ( Getty Images/iStock )

How are foodborne illness and autoimmune diseases linked?

Researchers say that people can end up with an after-effect of food poisoning.

The condition is known as “long-term sequalae,” and it is estimated that more than 200,000 Americans develop it every year, according to previous research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Humans can be affected by long-term sequalae — which may take years to manifest in the body — resulting in concerning issues such as irritable bowel syndrome, reactive arthritis and Guillain-Barré syndrome. Guillain-Barré can lead to near-total paralysis in rare cases, and inflammatory arthritis and irritable bowel syndrome can lead to a life of discomfort.

“Foodborne illness can be much more than a short-term fever and tummy troubles. Individuals willing to risk a few days of discomfort may not be so eager to risk extended illness, permanent injury or recurring/chronic disease,” the Department of Agriculture notes.

What pathogens are involved?

Bacteria and viruses are the most common cause of food poisoning. More than 200 diseases are caused by eating contaminated food, according to the World Health Organization. Foodborne illnesses from disease-causing organisms, also known as pathogens, can be mild, but there is still a risk for long-term complications.

Multiple pathogens are associated with autoimmune illness.

The foodborne pathogens E. coli, Yersinia, Salmonella, Campylobacter, Shigella, norovirus, Giardia and Trichinella are linked to cases of irritable bowel syndrome. The chronic condition affects the digestive system.

Research says Campylobacter may result in the development of celiac disease in individuals who are vulnerable to irritable bowel syndrome.

Campylobacter, E. coli, Salmonella, Shigella, and Yersinia are also associated with reactive arthritis.

Campylobacter, which is commonly spread through raw or undercooked poultry, is a known trigger for Guillain-Barré syndrome.

Some scientists have even tied a Salmonella protein to Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.

open image in gallery People can protect themselves from the risk of developing severe and long-term disease by being careful with the food they eat. Raw food should be kept away from ready-to-eat food that won’t be cooked ( Getty Images )

Am I at risk?

Technically, yes. Any person can develop the condition that leads to autoimmune illness.

However, some people are more susceptible to illness, including young children, the elderly, people who are pregnant, postpartum women and people who are immunocompromised, meaning they have an immune system deficiency.

How can I protect myself?

People can protect themselves from foodborne illness by being cautious and aware of potential health risks, including food recalls. Avoid food and drinks that are not cooked or properly pasteurized because any germs inside are still alive.

People should wash hands and surfaces with soap and water, keep raw food away from ready-to-eat food that won’t be cooked, heat food to the right temperatures, and refrigerate food immediately to prevent germs from growing, the California Department of Public Health advises.

Government research has found that washing or rinsing meat or poultry increases the risk for cross-contamination in the kitchen, which can cause foodborne illness.

A person who believes they may have a foodborne illness should report it to their local health department, get tested, and track what they ate in the past week.