The ‘transformative role’ pharmacies could have in HIV prevention

Allowing people to access HIV prevention treatment through community pharmacies could be a "game-changer" in the fight against the virus, experts have said.

While most pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) in England is currently obtained via sexual health services, a report by the Terrence Higgins Trust highlights how delivering the treatment through local pharmacies would significantly widen access.

It would offer an option to people who would be unwilling to go to a sexual health clinic due to stigma or those who have a fear of “being seen”, the report adds.

Community pharmacies may also be in more convenient locations for patients, with more flexible opening times, the authors add.

The initiative could also improve access for “under-served groups”, it says.

Meanwhile, the move could benefit the health service by relieving pressure on sexual health services.

The government has previously pledged to end all new HIV transmissions, Aids and HIV-related deaths within England by 2030.

The report says offering PrEP through community pharmacies would “contribute to progress towards the government’s goal of ending new cases of HIV by 2030″.

Deborah Gold, author of the report, said: “We already know that PrEP works and that it is highly cost-effective.

“What this report shows is that the way PrEP is currently delivered is leaving too many people behind.

“Community pharmacies are trusted, accessible and embedded in communities.

“With the right policy changes, they could play a transformative role in HIV prevention and help close the gaps in access that persist today.”

Richard Angell, chief executive of the Terrence Higgins Trust, said: “2026 is going to be another game changer for HIV prevention.

“England has made huge progress on HIV, but we won’t reach zero new cases unless we radically widen access to PrEP.

“This report shows that community pharmacies could be a game-changer, especially for people who don’t see sexual health clinics as accessible or welcoming.

“Ministers and NHS leaders must now act on these recommendations so that PrEP is available in the places people already go for care.”

Henry Gregg, chief executive of the National Pharmacy Association, said: “Convenient and based on people’s doorsteps, pharmacies make it quick and easy for people to protect themselves and their loved ones.

“With the right funding, it makes sense for the Government to also use pharmacies for PrEP vaccinations, helping those who need it the most get the protection they need from this life-changing illness.”

Last year, the Health and Social Care committee of MPs also called for community pharmacies to deliver PrEP.

The Department of Health and Social Care has been approached for comment.