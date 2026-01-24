Genetic tests for cancer on NHS to help families detect ‘Jolie’ gene

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tens of thousands of patients will be able to check whether they are at risk of developing cancer as the NHS creates a first-of-its-kind database for genes linked to the disease.

The health service said it is building a register of 120 genes known to increase the likelihood of getting cancer as part of a 10-year plan to improve the prevention and treatment of the disease.

They include the “Jolie” gene, named after actress Angelina Jolie, who had preventative surgery after finding out she had a genetically heightened risk of breast and ovarian cancers.

Family members of cancer patients, as well as people who have cancer, could have their genes compared to those on the database, allowing for earlier screening and more personalised treatments.

open image in gallery Angelina Jolie received preventative surgery after finding out she had a gene which heightened her risk of breast, ovarian and prostate cancers ( Getty )

Professor Peter Johnson, National Clinical Director for Cancer at NHS England, said: “We are entering a new era of cancer prevention with pioneering research and testing helping us to discover more about how genes influence our chances of developing cancer – and this register could help ensure thousands more people can be offered screening, tests and the latest treatments.

“Finding out you have an inherited risk of cancer can be life-changing, but it also supports people to access tailored advice on risk-reducing steps and vital monitoring, to increase the chances of any cancers being picked up early or even preventing the disease altogether.”

The NHS National Inherited Cancer Predisposition Register comes after the successful Lynch syndrome register, which has ensured thousands of people diagnosed with Lynch syndrome are identified and offered routine preventative screening, NHS England said.

Those identified as having an inherited risk of cancer will be added to the register and will be automatically invited to screening and offered routine tests. The database could be used to expedite access to earlier screening and testing, as well as personalised treatment for thousands of patients. Patients could also be tested to determine if their genetic profile means their cancer would be more responsive to particular treatments.

open image in gallery It's part of the NHS preventative care plan ( Getty Images )

Health secretary Wes Streeting welcomed the preventative approach. He said: “One in every two people will get cancer in their lifetime, but that does not mean the chances are random – many people face a higher risk through the genes they inherit.

“And while we cannot do anything about inherited genes we can do something about what we do with that information.”

He said the programme was part of efforts “to modernise our NHS so it is fit for the 21st century”.

He added: “By launching this world-leading genetic register for people with genetic conditions with an increased risk of cancer, we can provide personalised and preventative care sooner.

“This register won’t just supercharge innovation – it will be life-changing and life-saving, allowing the NHS to develop individual care, fast-track screening and tailored information to enable more cancers to be caught earlier.”

Claire Rowney, chief executive of Breast Cancer Now, said the system had the potential to “transform lives”.